9 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to slam Lady Lake care center

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to plague a local long-term care facility.

One of the fatalities was from Sumter County, three lived in Lake County and five were Marion County residents. They were described Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

67-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Aug. 15;

73-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 22;

67-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 23;

88-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 2;

95-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 17;

73-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 19;

84-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 24;

78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 24; and

68-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 29.

Lady Lake Specialty Care, located at 630 Griffin Ave. just outside the boundaries of the Historic Side of The Villages, is now reporting 40 cases of COVID-19 among 12 residents, 24 residents who transferred out of the facility and four employees. That marks an increase of five residents, one who transferred out and three employees from just a week ago, a Florida Department of Health report shows.

On Wednesday, 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up two for a total of 569;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,123;

Wildwood up four for a total of 384;

Summerfield up two for a total of 350;

Belleview up two for a total of 332;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 259; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 140.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,060 cases – an increase of 11 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,081 men, 957 women, 9 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 190 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 465 in correctional facilities. There have been 56 deaths and 228 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 534 cases. In addition to those cases in Wildwood mentioned above, other have been identified in Coleman (374), Bushnell (278, 136 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 33 staff members), Oxford (116), Webster (82), Lake Panasoffkee (79), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 338 cases among 235 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 17,856 – increase of 85

Men: 7,809

Women: 9,778

Non-residents: 71

People listed as unknown: 198

Deaths: 417

Hospitalizations: 1,541

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,871 – increase of 30

Men: 3,178

Women: 3,513

Non-residents: 47

People listed as unknown: 133

Cases in long-term care facilities: 478

Cases in correctional facilities: 163

Deaths: 131

Hospitalizations: 481

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,717), Leesburg (1,123), Tavares (712), Eustis (547) and Mount Dora (533). The Villages is reporting 30 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,925 – increase of 44

Men: 3,550

Women: 5,308

Non-residents: 15

People listed as unknown: 52

Cases in long-term care facilities: 865

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,203

Deaths: 230

Hospitalizations: 832

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,018), Summerfield (350), Belleview (332), Dunnellon (290) and Citra (164). The Villages is reporting five cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 652,148 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,056 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 644,781 are residents. A total of 42,431 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,228 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,269 deaths and 40,517 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.