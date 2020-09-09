Wednesday, September 9, 2020
89 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to slam Lady Lake care center

Larry D. Croom

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to plague a local long-term care facility.

One of the fatalities was from Sumter County, three lived in Lake County and five were Marion County residents. They were described Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 67-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Aug. 15;
  • 73-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 22;
  • 67-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 23;
  • 88-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 2;
  • 95-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 17;
  • 73-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 19;
  • 84-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 24;
  • 78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 24; and
  • 68-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 29.

Lady Lake Specialty Care, located at 630 Griffin Ave. just outside the boundaries of the Historic Side of The Villages, is now reporting 40 cases of COVID-19 among 12 residents, 24 residents who transferred out of the facility and four employees. That marks an increase of five residents, one who transferred out and three employees from just a week ago, a Florida Department of Health report shows.

On Wednesday, 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up two for a total of 569;
  • Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,123;
  • Wildwood up four for a total of 384;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 350;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 332;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 259; and
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 140.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,060 cases – an increase of 11 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,081 men, 957 women, 9 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 190 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 465 in correctional facilities. There have been 56 deaths and 228 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 534 cases. In addition to those cases in Wildwood mentioned above, other have been identified in Coleman (374), Bushnell (278, 136 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 33 staff members), Oxford (116), Webster (82), Lake Panasoffkee (79), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 338 cases among 235 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 17,856 – increase of 85
  • Men: 7,809
  • Women: 9,778
  • Non-residents: 71
  • People listed as unknown: 198
  • Deaths: 417
  • Hospitalizations: 1,541

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,871 – increase of 30
  • Men: 3,178
  • Women: 3,513
  • Non-residents: 47
  • People listed as unknown: 133
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 478
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 163
  • Deaths: 131
  • Hospitalizations: 481
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,717), Leesburg (1,123), Tavares (712), Eustis (547) and Mount Dora (533). The Villages is reporting 30 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,925 – increase of 44
  • Men: 3,550
  • Women: 5,308
  • Non-residents: 15
  • People listed as unknown: 52
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 865
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,203
  • Deaths: 230
  • Hospitalizations: 832
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,018), Summerfield (350), Belleview (332), Dunnellon (290) and Citra (164). The Villages is reporting five cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 652,148 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,056 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 644,781 are residents. A total of 42,431 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,228 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,269 deaths and 40,517 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Official ‘congratulates’ AAC on ‘squandering’ record amount of money

A Village official on Wednesday “congratulated” the Amenity Authority Committee on “squandering” a record amount of residents’ money.
Read more
News

Commissioner calls for suspension of hotel tax that funds $120,000 for town square music

Sumter County may suspend its tax on hotels and other tourism-related businesses to provide some relief from lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax fuels $120,000 for Villages entertainment at two town squares. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Massachusetts woman jailed after knocking out light pole in roundabout in The Villages

A Massachusetts woman was jailed after crashing her silver Audi in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Ex-Daily Sun sports editor teaching school again after domestic battery plea bargain

The former longtime sports editor of The Villages Daily Sun is teaching school again in Marion County after striking a plea bargain in a domestic battery case.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman nabbed on DUI charge after caught driving in middle of roadway

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after she was spotted driving in the middle of a Marion County roadway.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Official ‘congratulates’ AAC on ‘squandering’ record amount of money

A Village official on Wednesday “congratulated” the Amenity Authority Committee on “squandering” a record amount of residents’ money.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident used to be a major cheerleader for the Morse family. But that’s changed after the Hacienda Hills “kick in the gut.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

First Lady Melania Trump is ready to show off the White House again. Congressman Daniel Webster has details, including a link where you can sign up for your tour.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Official ‘congratulates’ AAC on ‘squandering’ record amount of money

A Village official on Wednesday “congratulated” the Amenity Authority Committee on “squandering” a record amount of residents’ money.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident used to be a major cheerleader for the Morse family. But that’s changed after the Hacienda Hills “kick in the gut.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katherine Strickland’s Trump bash

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rules of the Road for safety’s sake!

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that bicyclists in The Villages are not riding safely. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Massachusetts woman jailed after knocking out light pole in roundabout in The Villages

A Massachusetts woman was jailed after crashing her silver Audi in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Ex-Daily Sun sports editor teaching school again after domestic battery plea bargain

The former longtime sports editor of The Villages Daily Sun is teaching school again in Marion County after striking a plea bargain in a domestic battery case.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,220FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,623FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
89 ° F
89 °
89 °
63 %
0.6mph
77 %
Thu
93 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment