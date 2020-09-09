Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

To the Editor:

We have lived in Santo Domingo for 19 years.

To begin with, I have been the biggest cheerleader of the Morse family, always defending them against naysayers. I have had nothing but pride and total confidence in their business decisions. However, their march on Hacienda’s destruction was like “a kick in the gut.”

I have worked for Fortune 50 companies throughout my business career. I do understand profit/loss. Why not the polo grounds? Huge piece of property not surrounded by single-family homes set in a “gated community?”

Oh well, time marches on. How I long for the days when a lovely young woman came to my home and discussed a 4-rail fence and turned it into a 2-rail fence because it was the right thing to do.

Jackie Murphy

Village of Santo Domingo