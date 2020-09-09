Wednesday, September 9, 2020
84.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, First Lady Melania Trump announced that the White House would resume tours beginning on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Tours can be requested up to three months and no less than 21 days in advance. Tours will be hosted on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m.

Tours are booked on a first-come, first-serve basis. For additional information on tours or to submit your request, please visit my website and submit the request form: webster.house.gov/dc-tour-requests.

In addition to the White House reopening tours, the 2020 Christmas season’s initial planning is under way.

First Lady Melania Trump will continue the tradition of opening the White House for the public to volunteer during the Christmas season. Volunteer opportunities include decorating the White House, serving as a greeter at the Holiday open houses, and the opportunity for musicians to perform throughout December. For information on volunteering in the White House during the holiday season, visit the link here. For individual musicians or groups looking to perform at the White House, please visit the link here.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Related Articles

Health

Benefits of more activity

Dr. Gabe Mirkin says that a key to prolonging your life and preventing disease is to keep on moving. He's got a look at the science to back up that theory.
Read more
Health

Chadwick Boseman of ‘The Black Panther’ loses battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman of "The Black Panther" fame has lost his battle with colon cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of this talented actor who has been lost at such a young age.
Read more
Opinions

Why I voted the way that I did on the Hacienda agenda item

Amenity Authority Committee member Carl Bell, writing in an Opinion piece, explains his vote last month on Hacienda Hills.
Read more
Opinions

Gov. DeSantis has proven to be inept at handling COVID-19 crisis

Gov. Ron DeSantis has done a deplorable job of handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the sooner he realizes it, the better off Floridians will be.
Read more
Opinions

Old Time Teaching

Columnist Barry Evans remembers his school days and advises you didn’t mess with teachers back then. 
Read more
Opinions

Reasons I am afraid to live in The Villages

A Village of Sanibel resident, writing in an Opinion piece, lists reasons she is currently afraid to live in The Villages.
Read more
Opinions

Loss of little girl’s life a sobering lesson about drowsy driving

In 2008, eight-year old Ronshay Dugans lost her life after a cement truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the school bus in which she was traveling. Her death serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of drowsy driving.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
News

Sumter commissioners approve $5.8 million no-bid deal with Villages firm

Despite push back, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday approved a $5.8 million no-bid technology services agreement. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s care for military veterans

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to try to set the record straight when it comes to President Trump and veterans.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

First Lady Melania Trump is ready to show off White House again. Congressman Daniel Webster has details, including a link where you can sign up for your tour.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
News

Sumter commissioners approve $5.8 million no-bid deal with Villages firm

Despite push back, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday approved a $5.8 million no-bid technology services agreement. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s care for military veterans

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to try to set the record straight when it comes to President Trump and veterans.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Can you trust anything Trump says?

A reader from Cedar Key wants to know if you can trust anything that comes out of the mouth of President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Converting Katie Belle’s into apartments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident weighs in on the idea of converting Katie Belle’s into apartments.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Villager lands behind bars after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,215FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,621FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.8 ° F
86 °
82.4 °
78 %
1.9mph
40 %
Wed
90 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
92 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
89 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment