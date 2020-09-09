First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

Last week, First Lady Melania Trump announced that the White House would resume tours beginning on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Tours can be requested up to three months and no less than 21 days in advance. Tours will be hosted on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m.

Tours are booked on a first-come, first-serve basis. For additional information on tours or to submit your request, please visit my website and submit the request form: webster.house.gov/dc-tour-requests.

In addition to the White House reopening tours, the 2020 Christmas season’s initial planning is under way.

First Lady Melania Trump will continue the tradition of opening the White House for the public to volunteer during the Christmas season. Volunteer opportunities include decorating the White House, serving as a greeter at the Holiday open houses, and the opportunity for musicians to perform throughout December. For information on volunteering in the White House during the holiday season, visit the link here. For individual musicians or groups looking to perform at the White House, please visit the link here.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.