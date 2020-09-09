Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Judith Lynn Joray

Staff Report

Judith Joray

Judith Lynn Joray, 76, of The Villages, Florida, died on August 30, 2020.

Judy was born August 29, 1944 in Princeton, Illinois, daughter of Hiram and Joye (Swanquist) Johnson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Dennis “Mike”; son Denny (Rebecca), Lindenhurst, Illinois; sisters Janet (Darwin) Shepley, Montgomery, Illinois, and Jill (Skip) Gilley, Cook, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy graduated from West Aurora High School, Copley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and Moody Bible Institute. She was a registered nurse for 47 years; devoted to helping people and serving in multiple departments, including ER, ICU, ICA, general nursing, patient education, and cardiac rehab.

Judy was a gifted instructor and taught numerous classes in stress management, heart health, and diabetes education. Judy was committed to health and teaching others to improve their health. She was a longtime attendee of Central Bible Church and First Baptist Church of Geneva in Illinois and Fairway Christian Church in Florida and was involved with the Christian Women’s Club and many Bible study groups.

Judy loved spending time with family and friends, crafts, golfing, exercising, and reading. Judy enjoyed singing and participated in many choirs, including the Moody Chorale and The Village Voices Chorus. She will be remembered for her smile, positive attitude, humility, joy of learning, and caring for others. Special thanks to the dear neighbors in The Villages who have provided wonderful care and support to the Joray family.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials can be made to Camp Barakel, PO Box 159, Fairview, MI 48621.

