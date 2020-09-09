Katherine Strickland’s Trump bash

To the Editor:

What a warm and fuzzy letter by Ms. Strickland. I really appreciate her “lifetime service” to her country.

I wasn’t aware that you could be in the service at birth. It’s hard not to hate Trump for not serving when military heroes like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama gave up so much to keep our country safe. I don’t remember how many times they were wounded or the medals they won while under fire, but it’s probably because I’m getting older.

Please, Ms. Strickland, it’s OK to just hate Trump, but not because he didn’t serve in the military.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp