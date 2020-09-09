Massachusetts woman jailed after knocking out light pole in roundabout in The Villages

A Massachusetts woman was jailed after crashing her silver Audi in a roundabout in The Villages.

Allyson Kelley Carney, 53, of Chatham, Mass., had been driving the 2007 Audi A4 at 9:04 p.m. Labor Day in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail when she “failed to negotiate the roundabout” and struck a SECO Energy light pole, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She appeared to be under the influence, but she refused to submit to testing.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond. She was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Damage to the light pole was estimated at $4,000.