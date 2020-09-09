Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Robert F. Fitzgerald

Jim Cheesman

Robert F. Fitzgerald, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Born in Manhattan, Bob was the son of the late William and Marguerite (McGrath) Fitzgerald. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Before retiring, Bob was very proud of the services he provided as a customer service representative for DuPont Company for over 30 years. After retiring, Bob enjoyed living near The Villages in Florida for many years.

Bob was a longtime member of the DuPont Country Club and the Elks Lodge #307 in Wilmington. He was an avid golfer and a passionate sports fan, who loved the New York Giants and the New York Yankees.

Bob is survived by his son, Robert S. Fitzgerald; his sister, Geraldine LaBarbera; his nephew, Frank LaBarbera; and his niece, Barbara Antoni. He was predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Marion Fitzgerald.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 630 Churchmans Rd., Suite 202, Newark, DE 19702.

