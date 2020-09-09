Rules of the Road for safety’s sake!

To the Editor:

I think it’s cool to see all the different types of cycling that happens in The Villages.

I’m gonna get me a bike one of these days. I have seen some of the riders elect not to stop at a red light nor do they stop at stop signs. They don’t want to put their feet down and have to restart. I get it. However living in an over-55 community our vision isn’t what it should be or maybe what it used to be.

Pedestrians have the right of way, I’m not sure about cyclist. No one wants to be involved in an accident, especially auto vs. cycle. Let’s all share the road and exercise safety and be mindful of others.

Clifford Guy

Village of Santo Domingo