Wednesday, September 9, 2020
89 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield woman nabbed on DUI charge after caught driving in middle of roadway

Larry D. Croom

Freda Dey Cyprian

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after she was spotted driving in the middle of a Marion County roadway.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 9200 block of Silver Road after 36-year-old Freda Dey Cyprian made an “unreasonably” wide turn. She failed to successfully complete field sobriety exercises and was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office report says.

Cyprian was transported to the Marion County Jail, where she refused to provide a breath sample to check her blood alcohol content. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and released Sunday night on $1,000 bond. Her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Villages firefighters attend 3-day specialized training class in Citrus County

Five Villages firefighters recently took part in a prestigious training class at the Citrus County Fire Academy.
Read more
Entertainment

Villages couple looking forward to bringing Showcase of Talent back to life

Diana and Joe Arlt spent the past seven years exposing local performers and raising more than $75,000 for charity with the Showcase of Talent – something they are looking forward to doing again soon. Villages-News.com’s Tony Violanti has the story.
Read more
Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
News

Sumter commissioners approve $5.8 million no-bid deal with Villages firm

Despite push back, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday approved a $5.8 million no-bid technology services agreement. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages firefighters attend 3-day specialized training class in Citrus County

Five Villages firefighters recently took part in a prestigious training class at the Citrus County Fire Academy.
Read more
Entertainment

Villages couple looking forward to bringing Showcase of Talent back to life

Diana and Joe Arlt spent the past seven years exposing local performers and raising more than $75,000 for charity with the Showcase of Talent – something they are looking forward to doing again soon. Villages-News.com’s Tony Violanti has the story.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident used to be a major cheerleader for the Morse family. But that’s changed after the Hacienda Hills “kick in the gut.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman nabbed on DUI charge after caught driving in middle of roadway

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after she was spotted driving in the middle of a Marion County roadway.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

First Lady Melania Trump is ready to show off White House again. Congressman Daniel Webster has details, including a link where you can sign up for your tour.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Summerfield woman nabbed on DUI charge after caught driving in middle of roadway

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after she was spotted driving in the middle of a Marion County roadway.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters attend 3-day specialized training class in Citrus County

Five Villages firefighters recently took part in a prestigious training class at the Citrus County Fire Academy.
Read more
Entertainment

Villages couple looking forward to bringing Showcase of Talent back to life

Diana and Joe Arlt spent the past seven years exposing local performers and raising more than $75,000 for charity with the Showcase of Talent – something they are looking forward to doing again soon. Villages-News.com’s Tony Violanti has the story.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident used to be a major cheerleader for the Morse family. But that’s changed after the Hacienda Hills “kick in the gut.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katherine Strickland’s Trump bash

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rules of the Road for safety’s sake!

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that bicyclists in The Villages are not riding safely. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman nabbed on DUI charge after caught driving in middle of roadway

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after she was spotted driving in the middle of a Marion County roadway.
Read more
Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,220FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
89 ° F
89 °
89 °
63 %
0.6mph
77 %
Thu
93 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment