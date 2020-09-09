Summerfield woman nabbed on DUI charge after caught driving in middle of roadway

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after she was spotted driving in the middle of a Marion County roadway.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 9200 block of Silver Road after 36-year-old Freda Dey Cyprian made an “unreasonably” wide turn. She failed to successfully complete field sobriety exercises and was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office report says.

Cyprian was transported to the Marion County Jail, where she refused to provide a breath sample to check her blood alcohol content. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and released Sunday night on $1,000 bond. Her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.