Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

Meta Minton

Charles Ian Kasner

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

Charles Kasner, 60, of the Village of Dunedin, had gone to the customer service office above Starbucks shortly before noon Tuesday and “demanded” an employee remove late fees from his water bill that was past due, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Kasner was “using his foot as a door stop and was actively yelling at the employee that was attempting to shut the door” at the customer service office. A deputy tried to calm Kasner down and persuade him to walk away. However, Kasner continued to raise his voice and “cause a commotion,” the report said.

The Villages District Office at Lake Sumter Landing. The office is located above Starbucks.

Kasner, who last year filed to run for the Sumter County Commission but later withdrew from the race, was attracting a crowd due to his antics. He began shouting profanities at those who were watching his outburst. It got so bad “a group of ladies eating lunch at a table nearby” gathered their belongings and went inside, the report said. Kasner’s bizarre behavior included a threat to kill himself. Due to the suicidal threat, EMS was summoned to the scene.

Charles Kasner had filed to run for the Sumter County Commission. He later withdrew.

The emergency crew’s arrival appeared to fuel Kasner’s outrageous behavior. The deputy wrote in the arrest report that Kasner “was going to continue to cause a scene and was intentionally doing so in an attempt to get his utility bill to be lowered by the employees that were standing outside the building.”

When Kasner was informed he was being placed under arrest, he refused to put his hands behind his back and pulled away from deputies. The deputies, with assistance from an EMT, took Kasner to the ground. “After a brief struggle,” they successfully handcuffed the Montreal native and placed him in the back of a patrol car.

Kasner was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,250 bond.

