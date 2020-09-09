Wednesday, September 9, 2020
89 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Entertainment

Villages couple looking forward to bringing Showcase of Talent back to life

Tony Violanti

Diana and Joe Arlt spent the past seven years exposing local performers and raising more than $75,000 for charity with the Showcase of Talent.

The Coronavirus put a halt to the popular monthly variety shows at La Hacienda Recreation Center back in March. Diana Arlt makes it clear that the Showcase of Talent is down but not out.

Diana and Joe Arlt hope to eventually return with the Showcase of Talent.

“We are more than ready to return,” she said. “Right now, with social distancing and concerns about the virus, we just can’t do it. We’re hoping to come back around the first of the year.”

The Showcase of Talent became an entertainment staple in The Villages. Each monthly show featured 12 to 15 local acts, including singers, dancers, comedians and musicians.

For many, the show was an opportunity to display their talent and develop a following. The list of performers includes Larry Rivellese, Billie Thatcher, Mark Steven Schmidt, Jan Lavin, Bill Davis, Jack Kolinski, Phil Caltabelotta, Carolyn Hoffman, Georgianne Hill and many more.

The Travelin’ Shoes Cloggers were one of the many dance groups on the Showcase stage.

Jan Lavin often performs at the Showcase of Talent.

Evolution Dance, Music in Motion, The Villages Pop Chorus, The Villages Twirlers, Shaka Crew and The Travelin’ Shoes Cloggers are among the groups that performed.

“We try to get as many people and acts on stage as we can,” said Arlt, also a singer who regularly performs for the Showcase. “We really enjoy giving new talent a chance to be seen. Anyone can audition for our show.”

Tickets cost $5 and the shows usually sell out. All money raised goes to charity, including the Opera Club of The Villages, Young Performing Artists of Wildwood and The Villages Jazz Club scholarship program.

“We want to help young musicians and singers as much as possible,” Arlt said.

Larry Rivellese sang opera to an appreciative audience during a past Showcase of Talent.

Like most performers in The Villages, Arlt is anxious to get back singing in public. She will do so with a tribute to Karen Carpenter on Nov. 18, at 2 p.m., outside on the lawn near the Fenney Recreation Center. Harmonica maestro Phil Caltabelotta also will perform.

“I don’t think people appreciate Karen Carpenter as much as they should,” Arlt said. Carpenter, with her brother Richard, sold millions of records in the ’70s and ’80s.

The Carpenters hits included: “Close to You,” “Solitaire,” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.” Karen Carpenter became a tragic figure, battling eating disorders and beset with personal problems and a troubled marriage.

Phil Caltabellotta and his wife, Val, have played at the Showcase of Talent.

She died at 32 from heart failure complicated by anorexia nervosa.

“Karen Carpenter became the face of anorexia,” Arlt said. “It’s a sad story, but when you hear the music, you can’t be too down. She had an amazing voice and range, and she has influenced many singers. She impacted peoples’ lives with her music.”

Singing Karen Carpenter songs comes naturally for Arlt.

“I can feel her in my heart when I sing her songs,” she said.

Related Articles

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
News

Sumter commissioners approve $5.8 million no-bid deal with Villages firm

Despite push back, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday approved a $5.8 million no-bid technology services agreement. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Villager lands behind bars after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.
Read more
Crime

Employee jailed in alleged grocery theft at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An employee was arrested in the alleged theft of groceries at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident used to be a major cheerleader for the Morse family. But that’s changed after the Hacienda Hills “kick in the gut.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

First Lady Melania Trump is ready to show off White House again. Congressman Daniel Webster has details, including a link where you can sign up for your tour.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Entertainment

Villages couple looking forward to bringing Showcase of Talent back to life

Diana and Joe Arlt spent the past seven years exposing local performers and raising more than $75,000 for charity with the Showcase of Talent – something they are looking forward to doing again soon. Villages-News.com’s Tony Violanti has the story.
Read more
Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident used to be a major cheerleader for the Morse family. But that’s changed after the Hacienda Hills “kick in the gut.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katherine Strickland’s Trump bash

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rules of the Road for safety’s sake!

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that bicyclists in The Villages are not riding safely. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Villager lands behind bars after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,220FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
89 ° F
89 °
89 °
63 %
0.6mph
77 %
Thu
93 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment