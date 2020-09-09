Villages firefighters attend 3-day specialized training class in Citrus County

Five Villages firefighters recently took part in a prestigious training class at the Citrus County Fire Academy.

Lt. Danny McGoldrick, Lt. Eric McFarland, Driver/Engineer Michael Birch, Firefighter/Paramedic Juan Berrios and Firefighter/EMT Yovany Hogeland spent three days taking part in the Magic City Truck Academy class.

The physically demanding hands-on class took place from Sept. 1-3. It is designed to improve the knowledge, skills and abilities of firefighters when it comes to truck work.