Home Health

13 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus ramping back up in tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has claimed 13 more local residents as the virus appears to be ramping back up in the tri-county area.

Three of the latest fatalities were from Sumter County, five lived in Lake County and other five were Marion County residents. They were described Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 88-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 12;
  • 76-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 26;
  • 75-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 12;
  • 78-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 22;
  • 88-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 27;
  • 78-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 16;
  • 96-year-old Lake County woman who tested Aug. 21;
  • 76-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 1;
  • 80-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 12;
  • 92-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 21;
  • 91-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 6;
  • 70-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 4; and
  • 80-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 6.

A total of 101 new cases were reported Thursday in the tri-county area, with 18 of those being in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up two for a total of 571;
  • Leesburg up 10 for a total of 1,133;
  • Summerfield up three for a total of 353;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up two for a total of 37; and
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 385.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,069 cases – an increase of nine from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,083 men, 964 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 191 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 466 in correctional facilities. There have been 59 deaths and 233 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 536 cases. Besides those in Wildwood and the Lady Lake portion of the county listed above, others have been identified in Coleman (375), Bushnell (279, 137 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 34 staff members), Oxford (116), Webster (82), Lake Panasoffkee (79), Center Hill (48) and Sumterville (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 338 cases among 235 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 17,957 – increase of 101
  • Men: 7,848
  • Women: 9,837
  • Non-residents: 71
  • People listed as unknown: 201
  • Deaths: 430
  • Hospitalizations: 1,571

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,921 – increase of 50
  • Men: 3,198
  • Women: 3,541
  • Non-residents: 47
  • People listed as unknown: 135
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 487
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 163
  • Deaths: 136
  • Hospitalizations: 486
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,736), Leesburg (1,133), Tavares (716), Eustis (547) and Mount Dora (540). The Villages also is reporting 30 cases.
  • MARION COUNTY
  • Cases: 8,967 – increase of 42
  • Men: 3,567
  • Women: 5,332
  • Non-residents: 15
  • People listed as unknown: 53
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 884
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,204
  • Deaths: 235
  • Hospitalizations: 852
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,040), Summerfield (353), Belleview (332), Dunnellon (294) and Citra (164). The Villages is reporting five cases. Also, a total of 1,416 cases have been reported among inmates (1,317) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 654,731 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,583 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 647,318 are residents. A total of 42,776 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,279 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,482 deaths and 40,807 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

