Larry E. Melton

Staff Report

Larry Melton

Larry E. Melton went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4th, 2020. Born in Moultrie, GA on August 31st, 1945, Larry was the son of Charles and Mary Melton. He was the loving husband of Barbara Melton and father to his two sons Clint and Dwayne, and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. In his early years, Larry grew up on a farm in Funston, GA, and worked hard alongside his mother, brother, and 5 sisters to support his family after his father (Charles) passed while Larry was still attending grammar school.

Larry went on to proudly serve 20 years of active duty time with the Air Force. During this time, he worked as an Aircraft Mechanic, a Technical Instructor, and then most of his career as a Budget Analyst. He received numerous decorations for his service and accomplishments. After retiring, he served another 16 years as a Budget Analyst with the Civil Service.

Larry and his wife retired to The Villages, Florida in 2008. Larry and Barbara were part of the Founding Members of Celebration Baptist Church in Leesburg, FL. Larry served as Chairman of the Stewardship Committee and on the Church Council. He and Barbara both encouraged others as Altar Counselors.

Family was very important to Larry. He enjoyed spending time with his immediate and extended family, whether it was family reunions, playing cards, checkers, supporting family needs, watching the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs, or playing golf. He was a man of integrity, he loved the Lord, he was a provider, and he enjoyed serving others.

A celebration of life will be held on September 11th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Celebration Baptist Church in Leesburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, folks are being asked to make contributions in Larry’s honor to Care for Pastors. A basket will be provided at the service for folks to leave personal notes and cards to Barbara and the family.

