Thursday, September 10, 2020
79.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Berserk knife-wielding Summerfield man jailed after terrified lady friend calls for help

Staff Report

Michael Joseph Hensley

A gas-can-toting Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a lady friend claimed he entered her enclosed back porch and started banging on the door and stabbing it with a large knife.

The victim told deputies that it appeared as if 68-year-old Michael Joseph Hensley, who lives nearby, was carrying a homemade “Molotov cocktail.” She said Hensley did about $300 damage to her door, which Marion County sheriff’s deputies noted contained multiple holes “that appeared to be caused from a knife.”

Deputies also noted slice marks that penetrated the interior of the door. The victim said she was scared and didn’t come to the door. But she said she saw Hensley with the knife in his hand was afraid she would be stabbed, the report says.

Deputies attempted to speak with Hensley but he was “uncooperative and ran back into his home.” They attempted to speak with him a second time and he refused to come outside. The victim confirmed that Hensley wasn’t welcome at her home at the time of the incident and hadn’t been welcome there in more than a year. She said he doesn’t have a key to her home and has no reason to be inside the residence, the report says.

Hensley was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with armed burglary of a structure or conveyance and criminal mischief. He was being held on no bond and is due in court Oct. 13, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

TooJay’s unexpectedly shuts down popular Spanish Springs location

A popular restaurant in Spanish Springs has unexpectedly closed its doors for good amid a tumultuous time for The Villages original town square.
Read more
Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Official ‘congratulates’ AAC on ‘squandering’ record amount of money

A Villages official on Wednesday “congratulated” the Amenity Authority Committee on “squandering” a record amount of residents’ money.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to slam Lady Lake care center

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to plague a local long-term care facility.
Read more
News

Commissioner calls for suspension of hotel tax that funds $120,000 for town square music

Sumter County may suspend its tax on hotels and other tourism-related businesses to provide some relief from lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax fuels $120,000 for Villages entertainment at two town squares. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Massachusetts woman jailed after knocking out light pole in roundabout in The Villages

A Massachusetts woman was jailed after crashing her silver Audi in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

TooJay’s unexpectedly shuts down popular Spanish Springs location

A popular restaurant in Spanish Springs has unexpectedly closed its doors for good amid a tumultuous time for The Villages original town square.
Read more
Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump was meant for better things

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the “jealously” of a previous letter writer over President Trump’s commitment to this country.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Berserk knife-wielding Summerfield man jailed after terrified lady friend calls for help

A gas-can-toting Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a lady friend claimed he entered her enclosed back porch and started banging on the door and stabbing it with a large knife.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

AARP poll shows Floridians have faith in voting by mail

Despite partisan in-fighting over election methods, voting by mail remains the most popular choice of voting methods in the Nov. 3 elections, according to an AARP Florida/Florida Politics poll.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Berserk knife-wielding Summerfield man jailed after terrified lady friend calls for help

A gas-can-toting Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a lady friend claimed he entered her enclosed back porch and started banging on the door and stabbing it with a large knife.
Read more
News

TooJay’s unexpectedly shuts down popular Spanish Springs location

A popular restaurant in Spanish Springs has unexpectedly closed its doors for good amid a tumultuous time for The Villages original town square.
Read more
Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump was meant for better things

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the “jealously” of a previous letter writer over President Trump’s commitment to this country.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Amenities for apartment dwellers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident would like to hear some justification for providing amenity privileges to the Developer’s future apartment dwellers at the previous site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Donald Trump stands up for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident says he stands with President Trump, who stands up for America’s veterans.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Berserk knife-wielding Summerfield man jailed after terrified lady friend calls for help

A gas-can-toting Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a lady friend claimed he entered her enclosed back porch and started banging on the door and stabbing it with a large knife.
Read more
Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Massachusetts woman jailed after knocking out light pole in roundabout in The Villages

A Massachusetts woman was jailed after crashing her silver Audi in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,230FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,623FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
79.4 ° F
80.6 °
78.8 °
94 %
0.9mph
1 %
Fri
91 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
91 °
Tue
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment