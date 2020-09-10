Berserk knife-wielding Summerfield man jailed after terrified lady friend calls for help

A gas-can-toting Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a lady friend claimed he entered her enclosed back porch and started banging on the door and stabbing it with a large knife.

The victim told deputies that it appeared as if 68-year-old Michael Joseph Hensley, who lives nearby, was carrying a homemade “Molotov cocktail.” She said Hensley did about $300 damage to her door, which Marion County sheriff’s deputies noted contained multiple holes “that appeared to be caused from a knife.”

Deputies also noted slice marks that penetrated the interior of the door. The victim said she was scared and didn’t come to the door. But she said she saw Hensley with the knife in his hand was afraid she would be stabbed, the report says.

Deputies attempted to speak with Hensley but he was “uncooperative and ran back into his home.” They attempted to speak with him a second time and he refused to come outside. The victim confirmed that Hensley wasn’t welcome at her home at the time of the incident and hadn’t been welcome there in more than a year. She said he doesn’t have a key to her home and has no reason to be inside the residence, the report says.

Hensley was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with armed burglary of a structure or conveyance and criminal mischief. He was being held on no bond and is due in court Oct. 13, jail records show.