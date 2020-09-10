Thursday, September 10, 2020
Jacqueline L. Burton

Staff Report

Jacqueline Burton

Jacqueline L. (Langlois) Burton passed in her sleep on 9/6/2020, just weeks before her 93 birthday.

Jackie was born in Springfield, Mass on 9/22/1927 and married Glendon R. Mayo in 1947 and is survived by their four daughters. Sandra Mayo McQueeney of the Villages, FL; Sheila Mayo Wahaus of Dayton, TX; Sara Mayo Knab of Chandler, Arizona and Susan Mayo Colangelo of Farmington, CT. She also leaves two grandsons, David Bachman and Alex Knab and two granddaughters, Jessica Knab and Megan McMath and one great granddaughter, Stassi McMath.

In 1970 she married Philip A. Burton. Together they enjoyed over 40 years of travel, friends, family, and golf. In 2017, Phil preceded her at the age of 96.

In her younger days Jackie was a championship golfer at Avon Country Club in Avon, CT. She was a longtime volunteer at Hartford Hospital in CT. During her long life Jackie excelled at a variety of crafts and sold her Polymer Clay handmade bead bracelets and Decoupage plates at Craft Fairs in both CT and FL. She also enjoyed knitting, crewel embroidering and water color painting. Every summer Jackie knit mittens and hats to donate to the Hartford Orphanage in CT.

In February 2018, when Jackie was 91 years old she moved to The Villages, FL from Simsbury, CT to be close to her daughter Sandra (Sam). Jackie hosted Samba, Mexican Train and Mah-Jongg games weekly. She made many new friends in The Village and had a fulfilled and busy lifestyle.

Jackie’s family and friends knew her as an independent woman with a quick wit and an opinion she was always willing to share. She enjoyed cooking, reading, crafting and visiting with friends. She was very proud of her four daughters and counted them as her greatest achievements.

Donations may be made in Jackie’s name to the Leesburg Humane Society 41250 Emeralda Island Rd, Leesburg, FL 34788.

