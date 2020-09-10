Thursday, September 10, 2020
Lady Lake man popped on drug charge after ‘free gravity bong’ found in vehicle

Larry D. Croom

Dylon Michael Moseley

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Tuesday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy found him with a juvenile runaway at a local recreation area.

The deputy responded to Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area in Ocklawaha and located the runaway juvenile next to a vehicle in the parking lot alongside another juvenile and 27-year-old Dylon Michael Moseley.

While speaking with Moseley, he opened his driver’s door and the deputy detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Moseley told the deputy he had a medical marijuana card and had recently picked some up from a dispensary, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy informed Moseley that he was going to search his vehicle and he “spontaneously uttered” that he had a “free gravity bong” in the back seat. The deputy then located the contraption made of Propel water bottle and a plastic cup full of water. He noted that it contained a burnt leafy substance inside it that field tested positive for THC content.

A records check showed that Moseley was on active probation for aggravated battery on a pregnant person. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession and/or use of drug equipment and violating his probation on the past aggravated battery charge on a pregnant victim in Duval County. He was being held on $1,000 bond on the new charge and no bond on the probation violation and is due in court Oct. 23 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Wheelbarrow-pushing Summerfield man jailed after nasty disturbance

A Summerfield man who was wanted for questioning on domestic battery and petit theft cases was jailed early Tuesday morning after he was spotted pushing a bicycle and a wheelbarrow.
Berserk knife-wielding Summerfield man jailed after terrified lady friend calls for help

A gas-can-toting Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a lady friend claimed he entered her enclosed back porch and started banging on the door and stabbing it with a large knife.
TooJay’s unexpectedly shuts down popular Spanish Springs location

A popular restaurant in Spanish Springs has unexpectedly closed its doors for good amid a tumultuous time for The Villages original town square.
Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Official ‘congratulates’ AAC on ‘squandering’ record amount of money

A Villages official on Wednesday “congratulated” the Amenity Authority Committee on “squandering” a record amount of residents’ money.
9 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to slam Lady Lake care center

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to plague a local long-term care facility.
