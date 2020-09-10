Thursday, September 10, 2020
79.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Man with long criminal history arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

Meta Minton

Eric Wayne Watson

A man with a long criminal history was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Eric Wayne Watson, 36, of Oxford, was spotted at 8 a.m. Wednesday walking through the store’s parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on a charge of trespassing, having been previously banned from the store.

Watson, who was taken into custody near the Home & Garden section, claimed he was never warned about the trespass order.

The store banned Watson in 2018 after he attempted to steal a backpack full of merchandise. He returned to the store last year and Watson was arrested when he attempted to steal fishing lures and a bottle of vodka.

Watson was arrested earlier this year when he woke up a woman by tapping on her window with a knife. He threatened to kill the woman, who he did not know.

Watson was arrested in 2018 after paying an unwanted visit to a store at Southern Trace Plaza from which he had also been banned. In 2014, Watson was arrested after punching a woman in the nose on Christmas Day.

Watson was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Third Spanish Springs restaurant shuts down amid COVID-19 and turmoil

A third Spanish Springs restaurant has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn in activity in the immensely troubled town square, which is likely to soon be home to multiple apartment units.
Read more
News

Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

There is unhappiness in the Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions.
Read more
News

Snowbird stuck in Canada due to COVID-19 reported for wrong trim color

A snowbird stuck in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been reported for having the wrong trim color on the home in The Villages she has owned for more than a decade.
Read more
Crime

Villager in golf cart arrested after spotted driving down Buena Vista Boulevard

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested after driving down Buena Vista Boulevard at night without lights.
Read more
Health

13 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus ramping back up in tri-county area

COVID-19 has claimed 13 more local residents as the virus appears to be ramping back up in the tri-county area.
Read more
News

CDD 7 board deadlocks in vote for replacement supervisor

Community Development District 7 has deadlocked in a vote for a replacement supervisor.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man popped on drug charge after ‘free gravity bong’ found in vehicle

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Tuesday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy found him with a juvenile runaway at a local recreation area.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

There is unhappiness in the Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions.
Read more
News

Snowbird stuck in Canada due to COVID-19 reported for wrong trim color

A snowbird stuck in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been reported for having the wrong trim color on the home in The Villages she has owned for more than a decade.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump was meant for better things

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the “jealously” of a previous letter writer over President Trump’s commitment to this country.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager in golf cart arrested after spotted driving down Buena Vista Boulevard

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested after driving down Buena Vista Boulevard at night without lights.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

AARP poll shows Floridians have faith in voting by mail

Despite partisan in-fighting over election methods, voting by mail remains the most popular choice of voting methods in the Nov. 3 elections, according to an AARP Florida/Florida Politics poll.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Third Spanish Springs restaurant shuts down amid COVID-19 and turmoil

A third Spanish Springs restaurant has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn in activity in the immensely troubled town square, which is likely to soon be home to multiple apartment units.
Read more
News

Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

There is unhappiness in the Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions.
Read more
News

Snowbird stuck in Canada due to COVID-19 reported for wrong trim color

A snowbird stuck in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been reported for having the wrong trim color on the home in The Villages she has owned for more than a decade.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump was meant for better things

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the “jealously” of a previous letter writer over President Trump’s commitment to this country.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Amenities for apartment dwellers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident would like to hear some justification for providing amenity privileges to the Developer’s future apartment dwellers at the previous site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Donald Trump stands up for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident says he stands with President Trump, who stands up for America’s veterans.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager in golf cart arrested after spotted driving down Buena Vista Boulevard

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested after driving down Buena Vista Boulevard at night without lights.
Read more
Crime

Man with long criminal history arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A man with a long criminal history was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man popped on drug charge after ‘free gravity bong’ found in vehicle

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Tuesday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy found him with a juvenile runaway at a local recreation area.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,231FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,623FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
79.4 ° F
80.6 °
78.8 °
94 %
0.9mph
1 %
Fri
91 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
91 °
Tue
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment