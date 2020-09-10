To the Editor:

I am stunned at the letter from a retired military “officer” who hasn’t learned much about life. Her angry, full of green jealousy letter regarding Trump’s upbringing shows a flawed character.

At birth our fate has already been determined, you are dealt cards that you learn to play. We all have different destinies awaiting us. Blaming the kid for the father’s action is going low. When you compare Trump’s privileged childhood and compare it to today’ snowflakes zombie childhood, where parents BUY their entry into college, or you see them in the street rooting for BLM, or rioting, is that what you really want?

At least Trump worked. He got close to the workers. He won and lost some battles, but FATE wanted him for something better.

He truly loves his country, he appreciates the opportunity he was given, and works for the lower and middle classes like no other president has done in the past.

Put away your nasty jealousy, there is enough hate today to go around. Trump was meant for better things. Suck it up and leave your hate at the door. You don’t sleep with him, you don’t live with him, you don’t have to like him, but be decent enough to give credit where credit is due. I’m sure that before the left ruined the economy he built in three short years. You enjoyed the fruits of his labor.

Jo Thompson

Village of Duval