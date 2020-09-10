Thursday, September 10, 2020
91.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Trump was meant for better things

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am stunned at the letter from a retired military “officer” who hasn’t learned much about life. Her angry, full of green jealousy letter regarding Trump’s upbringing shows a flawed character.
At birth our fate has already been determined, you are dealt cards that you learn to play. We all have different destinies awaiting us. Blaming the kid for the father’s action is going low.  When you compare Trump’s privileged childhood and compare it to today’ snowflakes zombie childhood, where parents BUY their entry into college, or you see them in the street rooting for BLM, or rioting, is that what you really want?
At least Trump worked. He got close to the workers. He won and lost some battles, but FATE wanted him for something better.
He truly loves his country, he appreciates the opportunity he was given, and works for the lower and middle classes like no other president has done in the past.
Put away your nasty jealousy, there is enough hate today to go around. Trump was meant for better things. Suck it up and leave your hate at the door. You don’t sleep with him, you don’t live with him, you don’t have to like him, but be decent enough to give credit where credit is due. I’m sure that before the left ruined the economy he built in three short years. You enjoyed the fruits of his labor.

Jo Thompson
Village of Duval

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Amenities for apartment dwellers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident would like to hear some justification for providing amenity privileges to the Developer’s future apartment dwellers at the previous site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Donald Trump stands up for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident says he stands with President Trump, who stands up for America’s veterans.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident used to be a major cheerleader for the Morse family. But that’s changed after the Hacienda Hills “kick in the gut.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katherine Strickland’s Trump bash

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rules of the Road for safety’s sake!

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that bicyclists in The Villages are not riding safely. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s care for military veterans

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to try to set the record straight when it comes to President Trump and veterans.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Can you trust anything Trump says?

A reader from Cedar Key wants to know if you can trust anything that comes out of the mouth of President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump was meant for better things

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the “jealously” of a previous letter writer over President Trump’s commitment to this country.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

AARP poll shows Floridians have faith in voting by mail

Despite partisan in-fighting over election methods, voting by mail remains the most popular choice of voting methods in the Nov. 3 elections, according to an AARP Florida/Florida Politics poll.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

TooJay’s unexpectedly shuts down popular Spanish Springs location

A popular restaurant in Spanish Springs has unexpectedly closed its doors for good amid a tumultuous time for The Villages original town square.
Read more
Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump was meant for better things

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the “jealously” of a previous letter writer over President Trump’s commitment to this country.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Amenities for apartment dwellers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident would like to hear some justification for providing amenity privileges to the Developer’s future apartment dwellers at the previous site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Donald Trump stands up for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident says he stands with President Trump, who stands up for America’s veterans.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Massachusetts woman jailed after knocking out light pole in roundabout in The Villages

A Massachusetts woman was jailed after crashing her silver Audi in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Ex-Daily Sun sports editor teaching school again after domestic battery plea bargain

The former longtime sports editor of The Villages Daily Sun is teaching school again in Marion County after striking a plea bargain in a domestic battery case.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,230FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,624FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
91.3 ° F
93 °
89 °
62 %
1.6mph
75 %
Thu
90 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
92 °
Mon
90 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment