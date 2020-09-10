Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

There is unhappiness in the Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions.

Sherrie Aly of the Bougainvillea Villas took to the podium to describe the situation Thursday morning before the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors.

She has been a resident of The Villages for six years and moved to Fenney about three years ago when she bought her villa for $298,000. She said the deed restrictions are at the heart of the beauty and serenity of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. But without enforcement, the deed restrictions are worthless, she said.

Political signs and flags were at the top of Aly’s list of violations that she claims are being ignored.

“You cannot have political signage of any kind. Period,” said Aly, who gave no hint of her own political persuasion.

Aly, who described herself as having a military background, is particularly miffed about political flags flying in companion with American flags. She claimed these are violations of the U.S. Flag Code.

“I am retired military. I take this very seriously,” she said.

Aly told the supervisors that she had expressed her concerns on social media. Much to her surprise, she received a death threat that prompted her to contact law enforcement.

“It frightened me tremendously. It scared the dickens out of me,” she said.

Aly demanded to know what was to be done about the ongoing deed restriction violations.

She was told that the enforcement is in “transition” from the Developer to CDD 12. She was told that The Villages point man on deed restriction enforcement is Marty Dzuro Jr., assistant to Villages Vice President Marty Dzuro, his father.

During the meeting, the CDD 12 board also approved a $3.3 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The budget for the first time includes money for deed compliance service. The budgeted amount for deed compliance in CDD 12 is $129,541. The budget is funded by maintenance assessment fees collected from residents. You can take a look at the budget at this link: CDD 12 2020-21 budget