Villager in golf cart arrested after spotted driving down Buena Vista Boulevard

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested after driving down Buena Vista Boulevard at night without lights.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy at about 8 p.m. Wednesday spotted the non-Street Legal golf cart on Buena Vista Boulevard near the Odell Recreation Center. The deputy initiated a traffic stop about a half a mile from the intersection of Bailey Trail and Buena Vista Boulevard, where a driver was arrested earlier this week when her car knocked over a SECO light pole in the center of the roundabout.

The driver, identified as 74-year-old Helen Voelke of the Village of De La Vista, had trouble operating the zipper of the plastic door of her golf cart, according to the arrest report. When she popped her head out of the door, the deputy detected the odor of alcohol on her breath.

The Wisconsin native said she had “one drink with her girlfriends after their golf game was canceled.” She said the drink she had consumed contained vodka and 16 ounces “of something else.”

Voelke, who purchased her home in The Villages in 2004, struggled through field sobriety exercises and the deputy had to catch her when she nearly fell. When she was asked if she understood the directions, she replied, “Yeah, but I have to pee.”

Voelke agreed to provide a breath sample, but was unable to provide enough volume to register.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.