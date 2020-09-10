Wheelbarrow-pushing Summerfield man jailed after nasty disturbance

A Summerfield man who was wanted for questioning on domestic battery and petit theft cases was jailed early Tuesday morning after he was spotted pushing a bicycle and a wheelbarrow.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 3000 block of S.E. 145th Street in reference to a disturbance involving 32-year-old Jacob J. Outly. While en route to the call, deputies were told that Outly had left the residence on foot.

Deputies located Outly a short time later about two blocks away on S.E. 30th Terrace. He was wearing a straight-blade knife on his side and was believed to be possession of another larger knife, the report says.

While deputies were speaking with Outly, he constantly looked down at the wheelbarrow. Deputies believed he could be in possession of other weapons so they detained him in handcuffs for their own safety.

As one of the deputies was placing Outly in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, he located a plastic bag containing a clear crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and a plastic straw in the front pocket of his shorts. Outly was then placed under arrest, the report says.

After being read his rights, Outly admitted that the white crystal-like substance was methamphetamine and belonged to him. He also allegedly admitted to snorting meth, the report says, adding that the straw also had a powder residue on it.

Outly was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with domestic battery, larceny/petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $10,000 bond and is due in court Oct. 13 and Oct. 23 to answer to the charges, jail records show.