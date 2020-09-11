5 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 18,000 cases

Five more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 18,000 cases of the fast-spreading and deadly virus.

One of the fatalities lived in Sumter County and the other four were Lake County residents. They were identified Friday by the Florida Department of Health as:

83-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 22;

85-year-old Lake County man who tested positive June 17;

87-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 3;

92-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 3; and

86-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 13.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Friday. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 574;

Leesburg up 13 for a total of 1,146;

Wildwood up six for a total of 391;

Lady Lake up six for a total of 265;

Belleview up one for a total of 333; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 38.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,086 cases – an increase of 17 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,095 men, 969 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 191 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 467 in correctional facilities. There have been 60 deaths and 233 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 539 cases. Besides those listed above for Wildwood and the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake, others have been identified in Coleman (376), Bushnell (281, 137 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 34 staff members), Oxford (116), Webster (83), Lake Panasoffkee (81), Center Hill (48) and Sumterville (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 338 cases among 235 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 18,101 – increase of 144

Men: 7,917

Women: 9,908

Non-residents: 72

People listed as unknown: 204

Deaths: 435

Hospitalizations: 1,579

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,972 – increase of 51

Men: 3,227

Women: 3,565

Non-residents: 47

People listed as unknown: 133

Cases in long-term care facilities: 495

Cases in correctional facilities: 164

Deaths: 140

Hospitalizations: 492

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,750), Leesburg (1,146), Tavares (718), Eustis (548) and Mount Dora (539). The Villages also is reporting 30 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,043 – increase of 76

Men: 3,595

Women: 5,374

Non-residents: 16

People listed as unknown: 58

Cases in long-term care facilities: 894

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,206

Deaths: 235

Hospitalizations: 854

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,094), Summerfield (353), Belleview (333), Dunnellon (298) and Citra (167). The Villages is reporting five cases and a total of 1,416 cases have been reported among inmates (1,317) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 658,381 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,650 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 650,922 are residents. A total of 43,159 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,422 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,658 deaths and 41,021 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.