Barbara Jane Rounds, age 87, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

She was born November 6, 1932 in Johnson City, New York to the late Robert Landers, Sr. and Emeline Barbara Wahl. Barbara liked to help others and was involved as a Den Mother, School Board Member, served with the Stevens Ministry, and was a hospice volunteer. Faith was important to Barbara and she was an active member as a Deacon and an Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Binghamton, New York. Barbara was also a member at North Lake Presbyterian Church in The Villages and volunteered for Operation Homebound.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Richard C. Rounds, Jr.; her brother Robert E. Landers, Jr. and his wife Anna; two nieces Barbara and Paula; 2 nephews William and Paul; special friends Margo and Shari; also good friends and neighbors in the Palo Alto Village.

She was preceded in death by her sons Richard G. Rounds and Ronald W. Rounds; and her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church, Lady Lake, FL with inurnment in the Church Cremation Garden, date and time is pending.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to North Lake Presbyterian Church.