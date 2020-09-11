Friday, September 11, 2020
Ed Davis

Staff Report

Ed Davis, 86, passed away September 7, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. He was born to Cletus and Laveda Davis in Decatur, Illinois on November 16, 1933.

Ed is survived by his sons, Richard Davis of Leesburg, Florida, Ronald Davis of Camas, Washington; brother, Don Davis of Moweaqua, Illinois; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at 10 AM both at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 12975 SE 55th Ave Rd, Belleview, FL 34420 with burial at Florida national Cemetery at a later date.

