Norman Thomas Brown, 79, passed away in Ocala Florida on September 4, 2020.

He was born on November 9, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet F. Brown; a daughter Tracy Brown of Chicago, IL; a son Kevin (Danielle) Brown and grandson Kai H. Brown all of Crown Point, IN. Norman is also survived by his dear sister Doris Humpich of Tinley Park, IL. He has nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to name.

He joins his parents, Thomas and Amelia Brown and brothers Robert and Donald in heaven.

Norman was born and raised in Chicago. He found his calling to law enforcement where he served the City of Chicago for 30 years all in District 004. In retirement, Norm and Jan settled in The Villages, Florida. He was an avid golfer and painter. He was a fan of All Notre Dame, White Sox and his beloved Blackhawks.

His best memories include his grandson, Kai and family. He was a true patriot and extremely proud of the men and women who serve our nation. His pride in the Chicago Police Dept endured throughout his life.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday September 10, 2020 at the Baldwin Brothers Wildwood Location from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 3990 E. SR 44, Ste. 105 Wildwood, FL 34785