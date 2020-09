To the Editor:

With COVID-19 deaths nearing 200,000 (now at 1,000/day) and no end in sight, now is the time to panic.

NOW is the time to follow the science.

NOW is the time to listen to the experts.

NOW is the time to MASK UP.

NOW is the time to safe distance.

NOW is the time to protect your neighbors and your loved ones.

NOW is the time for a little self sacrifice!

William Fogle

Village of Tall Trees