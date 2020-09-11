Officials wrangling with mortgage company over abandoned villa in The Villages

Officials are wrangling with a mortgage company over an abandoned villa in The Villages.

The home at 1218 San Bernardo Road in the San Leandro Villas in the Village of Santiago was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

The property was acquired in April for $194,600 by Mortgage Assets Management LLC, according to records on file with the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office. No one appears to be living at the home.

A complaint was received June 25 by Community Standards regarding overgrown grass and weeds at the property.

A representative for Mortgage Assets Management LLC was contacted several times about the problem. The representative claimed she could not locate the property in their system. Community Standards provided Mortgage Assets Management LLC with the recording information.

The CDD 2 board voted to find the property was not in compliance and gave the company three days to correct the situation. If the property is not brought into compliance, the company will face a $250 each time the District is forced to maintain the property.