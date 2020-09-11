Suspect arrested after allegedly switching pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys

A suspected thief was arrested after allegedly switching a pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Stephen Bozeman, 21, of Lady Lake, entered the store around 1 p.m. Thursday and removed a barcode from a 99-cent dog food package and used it in the self-checkout lane to pay for two Transformer toys, priced at $149.99 each, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was stopped by a loss prevention officer as he attempted to leave the store.

He had been suspected of doing the same thing on Sept. 5, the report noted.

Bozeman was arrested on two counts of retail theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.