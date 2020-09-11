Friday, September 11, 2020
Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

Meta Minton

Michelle Wiecek Van Ostran

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving.

Michelle Wiecek Van Ostran, 49, who lives at 2466 Summerville Ave. in the Village of Bonita, had been driving at about 9 p.m. Thursday in Tavares when the red Ford SUV she was driving was pulled over on State Road 500, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department. She was driving very slowly and other motorists traveling the speed limit were forced to change lanes and drive around her vehicle.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Heroin was found in a pouch Van Ostran had tucked into a center dash compartment under the radio.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of heroin and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.

