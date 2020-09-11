Friday, September 11, 2020
81.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villager’s death without apparent will leaves her property in limbo

Meta Minton

A Villager’s death without an apparent will has left her property in limbo.

The home is located at 1812 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire.

A complaint about the property was received June 29 regarding overgrown grass and weeds. Community Standards visited the property and verified the complaint the following day.

This home at 1812 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire has been found in violation of deed compliance.

The property is in foreclosure with the Housing and Urban Development Department and the utilities have been turned off.

During a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Gail Lazenby said he knew the late owner, Clare Faller.

“I was there when she died,” said Lazenby, who lives nearby and was ordained as a deacon in 2016.

Lazenby said she and her husband, who died several years ago, never mentioned children.

Apparently, she died without a will, leaving the property in limbo.

Community Standards has mailed notices by regular mail and certified mail. They were not returned by the U.S. Post Office.     

“Somebody supposedly has received the mailings and they are aware they are facing potential action by this board,” Lazenby said.

He indicated that finding the property in violation of deed compliance might seem cold.

“This is one of those cases where you hate to be heartless. The owner is dead,” Lazenby said.

The board declared the property is in violation of deed compliance and agreed to provide three days for the property to be brought back into compliance. If not, a $250 fine will be imposed each time it is to be maintained by the District. The fines would presumably fall to HUD.

The Fallers purchased the home in 2001 for $100,000.

Related Articles

News

Villager convicted of fraud found in violation of deed compliance

A Villager convicted of fraud has been found in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds at her home in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
News

Officials wrangling with mortgage company over abandoned villa in The Villages

Officials are wrangling with a mortgage company over an abandoned villa in The Villages.
Read more
Health

5 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 18,000 cases

Five more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 18,000 cases of the fast-spreading and deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested after allegedly switching pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys

A suspected thief was  arrested after allegedly switching a pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Traffic control

Columnist Barry Evans looks at the evolution of the traffic signal and he wonders out loud why traffic engineers in Sumter County are so left-turn oriented.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager convicted of fraud found in violation of deed compliance

A Villager convicted of fraud has been found in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds at her home in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What Donald Trump’s re-election will mean for Social Security and Medicare

A reader from Wildwood, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his prediction of what President Trump will do to Social Security and Medicare if he is re-elected.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Now is the time to panic

A Village of Tall Trees resident contends that “now is the time to panic,” when it comes to COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested after allegedly switching pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys

A suspected thief was  arrested after allegedly switching a pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,238FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,627FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.2 ° F
82.4 °
81 °
88 %
2.9mph
1 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment