Villager’s death without apparent will leaves her property in limbo

A Villager’s death without an apparent will has left her property in limbo.

The home is located at 1812 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire.

A complaint about the property was received June 29 regarding overgrown grass and weeds. Community Standards visited the property and verified the complaint the following day.

The property is in foreclosure with the Housing and Urban Development Department and the utilities have been turned off.

During a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Gail Lazenby said he knew the late owner, Clare Faller.

“I was there when she died,” said Lazenby, who lives nearby and was ordained as a deacon in 2016.

Lazenby said she and her husband, who died several years ago, never mentioned children.

Apparently, she died without a will, leaving the property in limbo.

Community Standards has mailed notices by regular mail and certified mail. They were not returned by the U.S. Post Office.

“Somebody supposedly has received the mailings and they are aware they are facing potential action by this board,” Lazenby said.

He indicated that finding the property in violation of deed compliance might seem cold.

“This is one of those cases where you hate to be heartless. The owner is dead,” Lazenby said.

The board declared the property is in violation of deed compliance and agreed to provide three days for the property to be brought back into compliance. If not, a $250 fine will be imposed each time it is to be maintained by the District. The fines would presumably fall to HUD.

The Fallers purchased the home in 2001 for $100,000.