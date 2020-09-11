Water Oaker jailed on bevy of drug charges after traffic stop

A Water Oak woman who was stopped for driving a vehicle with an expired license tag was jailed late Wednesday night on a litany of drug charges.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the driver, 40-year-old Shara Emmett. She told the deputy she didn’t have her driver’s license, a sheriff’s office report states.

A background check showed that Emmett’s license had been suspended on Aug. 21. Emmett then admitted that she knew her license wasn’t valid, the report says.

A sheriff’s lieutenant made contact with Emmett and detected the odor of marijuana. Deputies searched her vehicle and found a rolled cigarette in a box of cigarettes containing a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana. They also found:

A small plastic container with a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine;

A baggie containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine;

A baggie containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine;

Two baggies containing a brown substance that tested positive for heroin;

An orange prescription bottle containing multiple white oval pills that were identified as Gabapentin and round orange pills that were identified as Advil;

A baggie containing a dark-colored substance that tested positive for fentanyl; and

A large baggie containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

After being read her rights, Emmett claimed the drugs weren’t hers and she didn’t know they were in the vehicle. She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Emmett, who lives at 682 Cedar Ln. in Water Oak, was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine (14 grams or over), possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of a harmful New Legend drug without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was being held on $20,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.