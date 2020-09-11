What Donald Trump’s re-election will mean for Social Security and Medicare

To the Editor:

Florida seniors should realize that, if Trump is re-elected, he will attempt to eliminate Social Security and Medicare. While he has temporarily suspended, via executive order, what he references as “the payroll tax” (which funds Social Security and Medicare and whose elimination, by the way, will increase Americans’ tax liability, thus, negating any temporary “savings” from the elimination of this tax), Trump has stated that, if re-elected, he will permanently eliminate it.

Trump has stated, “We will be, on the assumption I win, we are going to be terminating the payroll tax after the beginning of the new year.”

In response to a question regarding the consequences of the elimination of the payroll tax by several Democratic lawmakers, Stephen Goss, the chief actuary for Social Security, has stated that, if this tax is eliminated, the “Old Age and Survivors Insurance” portion of the Social Security Trust Fund would be depleted by 2023, and that “The Disability Insurance Trust Fund” would be depleted by 2021. Clearly, this would be disastrous for the vast majority of retirees and disabled Americans.

I would suggest that seniors — and, for that matter, all citizens — remember this in November and vote for someone who will protect their interests. Donald Trump is not that person.

John Ganis

Wildwood