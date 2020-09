To the Editor:

First it was Katie Belle’s, then Hacienda, next Cody’s and now TooJays.

Anyone see something happening right before our eyes? The north section of The Villages is disappearing one building at a time. You can thank the silver spoon bratty grandkids. More money on the south side I guess.

Believe nothing these carpetbaggers have to say. You have been warned.

Roy Schwartz

Village of Summerhill