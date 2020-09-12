Saturday, September 12, 2020
Home Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.

The latest cases were identified Wednesday when one student tested positive and on Thursday when two more reported suffering from the virus. Those were the only new cases reported in Sumter County schools in the past week.

The charter school continues to lead the way in the Sumter district, where a total of 15 cases have been reported among students and staff member. The other students who have tested positive since schools reopened in August attend Wildwood Elementary School, South Sumter High School and Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School. One student in the district’s e-learning program also has tested positive, as has a staff member at the district office.

The Lake County School District is reporting 13 cases among seven students and six employees. Another 50 students and 11 employees have been quarantined, the district’s website shows.

Lake County Schools and departments affected by the COVID-19 results include:

  • Fruitland Park Elementary School (one staff member positive and one staff member quarantined)
  • Leesburg Elementary School (three staff members positive, five students quarantined and six staff members quarantined);
  • Carver Middle School (one student positive and eight students quarantined);
  • Umatilla High School (one student positive and 14 students quarantined);
  • Pine Ridge Elementary School (one student positive and two students quarantined);
  • Sawgrass Bay Elementary School (one staff member positive and one staff member quarantined);
  • Groveland Elementary School (one student positive and eight students quarantined);
  • Astatula Elementary School (one student positive, two students quarantined and two staff members quarantined);
  • South Lake High School (one student positive and six students quarantined);
  • Triangle Elementary School (one student positive and five students quarantined); and
  • Transportation Department (one staff member positive and one staff member quarantined).

In the Marion County School District, 24 cases have been reported among 19 students and five employees. Another 104 people – 93 students and 11 employees – were quarantining after direct contact with COVID-19 patients, according to the district’s website.

The Marion County schools and offices impacted by the positive results in the past week include Dunnellon High School, Forest High School, Greenway Elementary School, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary School, Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, Lake Weir High School, Liberty Middle School, Marion Oaks Elementary School, Oakcrest Elementary School, Ocala Springs Elementary School, Sparr Elementary School, Sparr Elementary School, Ward-Highlands Elementary School, the ESE Department and the Transportation Department.

