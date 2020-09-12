9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.

Seven of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County, with the other two being Marion County residents. They were described Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:

72-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 8;

92-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 18;

68-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 26;

66-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 2;

95-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 6;

50-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 9;

94-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 11;

58-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 19; and

85-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 25.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Saturday. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 578;

Leesburg up five for a total of 1,151;

Wildwood up three for a total of 394;

Oxford up three for a total of 119;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 268;

Belleview up two for a total of 335; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 354.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,101 cases – an increase of 15 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,102 men, 977 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 193 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 467 in correctional facilities. There have been 60 deaths and 233 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 544 cases, followed by Wildwood with 394 and Coleman with 377. Others have been identified in Bushnell (282, 137 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 34 staff members), Oxford (119), Webster (83), Lake Panasoffkee (81), Center Hill (48), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 332 cases among 229 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 18,230 – increase of 129

Men: 7,967

Women: 9,990

Non-residents: 73

People listed as unknown: 200

Deaths: 444

Hospitalizations: 1,587

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,021 – increase of 49

Men: 3,244

Women: 3,594

Non-residents: 47

People listed as unknown: 136

Cases in long-term care facilities: 511

Cases in correctional facilities: 165

Deaths: 147

Hospitalizations: 498

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,753), Leesburg (1,151), Tavares (721), Eustis (554) and Mount Dora (548). The Villages also is reporting 29 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,108 – increase of 65

Men: 3,621

Women: 5,419

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 51

Cases in long-term care facilities: 913

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,208

Deaths: 237

Hospitalizations: 856

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,140), Summerfield (354), Belleview (335), Dunnellon (302) and Citra (170). The Villages also is reporting five cases. A total of 1,416 cases have been reported among inmates (1,317) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 661,571 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,190 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 654,090 are residents. A total of 43,399 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,548 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,756 deaths and 41,215 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.