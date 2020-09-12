Saturday, September 12, 2020
77.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Larry D. Croom

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.

Seven of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County, with the other two being Marion County residents. They were described Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 72-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 8;
  • 92-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 18;
  • 68-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 26;
  • 66-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 2;
  • 95-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 6;
  • 50-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 9;
  • 94-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 11;
  • 58-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 19; and
  • 85-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 25.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Saturday. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 578;
  • Leesburg up five for a total of 1,151;
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 394;
  • Oxford up three for a total of 119;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 268;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 335; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 354.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,101 cases – an increase of 15 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,102 men, 977 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 193 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 467 in correctional facilities. There have been 60 deaths and 233 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 544 cases, followed by Wildwood with 394 and Coleman with 377. Others have been identified in Bushnell (282, 137 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 34 staff members), Oxford (119), Webster (83), Lake Panasoffkee (81), Center Hill (48), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 332 cases among 229 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 18,230 – increase of 129
  • Men: 7,967
  • Women: 9,990
  • Non-residents: 73
  • People listed as unknown: 200
  • Deaths: 444
  • Hospitalizations: 1,587

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,021 – increase of 49
  • Men: 3,244
  • Women: 3,594
  • Non-residents: 47
  • People listed as unknown: 136
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 511
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 165
  • Deaths: 147
  • Hospitalizations: 498
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,753), Leesburg (1,151), Tavares (721), Eustis (554) and Mount Dora (548). The Villages also is reporting 29 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,108 – increase of 65
  • Men: 3,621
  • Women: 5,419
  • Non-residents: 17
  • People listed as unknown: 51
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 913
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,208
  • Deaths: 237
  • Hospitalizations: 856
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,140), Summerfield (354), Belleview (335), Dunnellon (302) and Citra (170). The Villages also is reporting five cases. A total of 1,416 cases have been reported among inmates (1,317) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 661,571 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,190 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 654,090 are residents. A total of 43,399 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,548 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,756 deaths and 41,215 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

Related Articles

Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Read more
News

Sept. 16 an important date for homeowners’ bonds in The Villages

Did you know Sept. 16 is an important date for homeowners’ bonds in The Villages?
Read more
Crime

Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifting suspect arrested at Target has history of theft in The Villages

A shoplifting suspect arrested at Target at Rolling Acres Road has a history of theft in The Villages.
Read more
Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
News

Villagers for Veterans annual gala to help fund all-women Villages Honor Flight

Villagers for Veterans is gearing up for its annual Orchid Gala, which this year will pay tribute to female veterans.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking public’s help in nabbing box fan bandit

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a thief who recently stole a box fan from a local discount store.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Read more
News

Sept. 16 an important date for homeowners’ bonds in The Villages

Did you know Sept. 16 is an important date for homeowners’ bonds in The Villages?
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Was $5.8 million no-bid contract in best interests of Sumter County taxpayers?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident attended a Sumter County Commission last week and asked some pointed questions about a $5.8 million no-bid contract inked with a friend of the Morse family. Her questions were not answered by commissioners. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials

There’s no other way to say it: Villages Founder Harold Schwartz would roll over in his grave if he knew his great-grandchildren – the Morse Millennials – were about to inundate his beloved retirement community with apartments.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.
Read more
Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Read more
News

Sept. 16 an important date for homeowners’ bonds in The Villages

Did you know Sept. 16 is an important date for homeowners’ bonds in The Villages?
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Was $5.8 million no-bid contract in best interests of Sumter County taxpayers?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident attended a Sumter County Commission last week and asked some pointed questions about a $5.8 million no-bid contract inked with a friend of the Morse family. Her questions were not answered by commissioners. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sacrificing our quality of life for profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says “broken promises” sums up the Developer’s action over the past five years.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Welcome to The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident offers a “welcome” to New Yorkers and other northerners fleeing to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifting suspect arrested at Target has history of theft in The Villages

A shoplifting suspect arrested at Target at Rolling Acres Road has a history of theft in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking public’s help in nabbing box fan bandit

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a thief who recently stole a box fan from a local discount store.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,251FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,628FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
77.1 ° F
78.8 °
75.2 °
88 %
3.5mph
1 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment