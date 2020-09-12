Lucille Earl, 78 of Del Webb Spruce Creek Country Club in Summerfield, FL took her last peaceful breath on September 5th, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and kids.

Lucy was born on April 19th 1942 in Clifton, NJ. Daughter of Leo & Patricia DiSanto and siblings to Dolores (deceased), Fred & Marie. Lucy leaves behind her beloved husband Charles Allen Earl of 55 years. They met each other at a dance held at Mushroom Farms in West Orange, NJ. They married one year later on October 2nd 1965. Together they have four children Lisa, Karen, Edward and James and 5 grandchildren Patrick, Emily, Ally, Joey and Colin. Lucy lived in Clifton, Lake Parsippany, Port Murray, and retired to Summerfield, Florida.

She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and the Jersey Shore. Lucy worked as a hair dresser at Bruno’s in Clifton, office manager at A.G. Earl in Boonton, NJ, JC Penney at Rockaway Mall, NJ and Leesburg, FL in the jewelry department. She and her sister Dolores owned and operated Cozy Corner Gift Shop in Washington, NJ and Elegance Gift Shop in Hackettstown, NJ. She had many friends and family and loved pets.

Lucy and her husband loved to travel which included Italy, Ireland, Rio, Portugal, and Yugoslavia. Lucy always had a sense of humor, a smile on her face. She loved to entertain, a fantastic cook and enjoyed time with her family and friends. Lucy will be forever missed by her family and friends.