Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.

The man pictured above is accused of getting into a verbal altercation on Sept. 5 in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, located at 270 Heald Way across from the Colony Plaza. The argument escalated and the man struck the person he was arguing with, a sheriff’s office report states.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man is asked to contact Det. Nick Torchia at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 3898.