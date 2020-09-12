Saturday, September 12, 2020
Michigan man arrested with marijuana after leaving service station

Meta Minton

Zachary Grenell

A Michigan man was arrested with marijuana after leaving a service station on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Zachary Allen Grenell, 27, of Lakeview, Mich., was behind the wheel of a car at 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he failed to stop when leaving the Pilot Travel Center, driving onto State Road 44 and then entering northbound Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over near Mile Marker 330.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he immediately “recognized the distinct aroma of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle,” the report said.    

A tin containing marijuana was found in a bag in the vehicle. There were also “multiple rolling papers.”

Grenell was arrested on charges possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

