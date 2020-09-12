Nancy Marie Huddleston age 80, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Friday August 28, 2020 peacefully in a wheelchair minutes after her husband visited her at Buffalo Crossings Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1940 and grew up and attended schools in the West End of Boston where her family lived. Nancy and her brother Michael were the children of Italian Immigrants, Marco and Philomena Colonna. In 1958 her family moved out of the West End of Boston due to new major housing construction. Her family settled in the Medford, Massachusetts while Nancy was in her last year in high school. During this period, she met her first husband, John Dellatto, from Boston.

Nancy and John married in 1962 and together had two children over the next several years. Nancy was a beautiful person, inside and out. She had a wonderful sense of humor and disposition. Always cheerful and a talker. It was true, she never met a stranger in her entire life.

Nancy met her future husband, Ralph, through a dating service in the Boston area called Datique. They first met for a cup of coffee at a Friendly’s Restaurant in Malden, Massachusetts in the fall of 1983. They enjoyed each other’s conversation so much, Nancy suggested to go dancing that night at her favorite place the Balcony. They were the last ones to leave after midnight and decided it was too early to call it a night. They went to breakfast and talked and laughed until early morning. She later remarried, Ralph Huddleston of Allston, Massachusetts in 1985 and they lived in Malden, Massachusetts for several years.

After five years, Nancy enjoyed traveling to Ralph’s home state of California and visiting family so much they decided to move there. They lived in the Sacramento, Roseville area for two decades. During this period, they were bitten with the Cruising bug. So many beautiful memories, of fabulous food, entertainment, meeting wonderful people, excursion trips off the ships and their favorite exercise, dancing. Nancy & Ralph made sure they brought a list of their favorite music each time they cruised. One cruise the band new them so well, after a couple nights, the band would start playing their songs once they walked into the room.

Nancy was yearning to get closer to her children and grandchildren and both decided to move back east to Florida. It all worked out with shorter flights to Massachusetts and closer to the cruise lines. They settled in the Del Webb, Spruce Creek Country Club Community and enjoyed the holiday dinner dances and working out in the fitness center.

She is survived by her loving husband Ralph Huddleston, and daughter, Linda D. Ford, (Steven Ford), and son Daniel Dellatto and two granddaughters, Erica Ford and Stephanie Ford. Also, her brother Michael Colonna. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Nancy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Alz.org