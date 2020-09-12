Saturday, September 12, 2020
86.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials

Villages-News Editorial

There’s no other way to say it: Villages Founder Harold Schwartz would roll over in his grave if he knew his great-grandchildren – the Morse Millennials – were about to inundate his beloved retirement community with apartments.

By now we’re guessing that just about every Villages resident is aware of the Developer’s plan to construct apartments in the troubled Spanish Springs Town Square and at the nearby former Hacienda Hills Country Club site. He raised the hackles of many Villagers when he threatened to build a parking garage at the Hacienda Hills site if the Amenity Authority Committee didn’t grant him close to 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers.

The Villages Developer is seeking to convert the now-shuttered Katie Belle’s into apartments.

The Country Western Wednesday dancers hit the floor at Katie Belle’s in April 2015.

That move also raised the ire of Community Development District 2 Supervisor Bill Schikora, who lives nearby in the Village of Santo Domingo, and CDD 2 Chairman Bryan Lifsey. Both have been vocal about their opposition to the apartment plan and the strong-arm tactics that were used on AAC members to get their approval.

The Developer’s next move was to shock Villagers even more by announcing last month that Katie Belle’s also would be converted to apartments. Villagers had been told in May that the legendary restaurant was being shuttered because of the devastating financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic – an explanation they started to question within hours of the announcement from Villages Operations Manager Ryan McCabe, the former son-in-law of Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr.

As many Villagers know, Katie Belle’s was once a special place – especially to some of the longtime residents on the Historic Side of the community and others living near Spanish Springs Town Square. Villages lore has it that late Villages Developer H. Gary Morse – the son of founder Schwartz and the guru that put The Villages on the map – drew the original plan for Spanish Springs Town Square on a napkin one night during dinner. Not surprisingly, the centerpiece of that plan was Katie Belle’s.

Clearly, Schwartz loved the special restaurant – so much so that it was named after his mother. His affinity for the Western-style dance hall was matched by many Villagers who spent countless hours enjoying live entertainment at the venue and a variety of delicious meals, including the highly popular “salad wheel” – a large contraption that resembled a Western-style wagon wheel loaded with fixings that patrons could spin around to the items or dressing they wanted to add to their tasty salads.

Harold Schwartz and H. Gary Morse

But as we’ve learned over the past several years, the rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials. And that was never more evident than in August when the apartment plan for Katie Belle’s was revealed.

The issue here is simple – a steady stream of money from the high-dollar rental units is going to put a lot more cash into the pockets of the greedy Morse Millennials than selling drinks and cheeseburgers ever could. So when the first generation of the Morse family that’s never had to work for it weighed their options, Katie Belle’s was a goner. Plain and simple.

If that’s not enough – it certainly should be, but with this arrogant and greedy group it never seems to be – we found out last week that even more apartments are planned for Spanish Springs. The Villages brass is seeking to convert some business-oriented square footage on the second floors of Spanish Springs buildings into apartments.

Amazingly, the Developer cited as his reasoning a lack of commercial demand in Spanish Springs – something we’re guessing didn’t sit quite well with exorbitant-rent-paying town square merchants. The Developer’s request for a zoning change to add “multi-family” as an allowable use in Spanish Springs Town will be heard by the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at Lady Lake Town Hall. We’d suggest Villagers who have thoughts or consternation brewing about these apartments might want to show up and make their feelings known.

The TooJay’s Deli at Spanish Springs Town Square unexpectedly shut its doors Thursday morning. The closure follows a bankruptcy filing in April by the eatery’s parent company amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as news of The Villages plans to begin building apartments throughout the town square area.

This sign was left on the door of Demshar’s restaurant in Spanish Springs Town Square on Thursday telling customers that the eatery was temporarily closed.

Not surprisingly, this apartment plan has raised a litany of questions about the future of Spanish Springs Town Square. For starters, three restaurants there – Katie Belle’s, TooJay’s Deli and Demshar’s – already have shut their doors. One has to wonder if those apartment dwellers will want the noisy town square entertainment to return. And merchants have to be quite concerned, because apartments beget apartments, not loads of residents and others from outside the community shopping in the stores and enjoying meals at the restaurants in Spanish Springs.

Frankly, this entire debacle has made several things clear to us. First, Spanish Springs Town Square is doomed. Those apartment dwellers won’t be able to keep the surviving retail shops and restaurants open for business, so before it’s all over, we’re guessing some of that first-floor retail space also will be converted to high-priced apartments. Could that have been the goal of the Morse Millennials’ cockeyed plan to start with?

The Lofts at Brownwood

Second, Villagers who have shelled out their hard-earned money to enjoy a special kind of retirement lifestyle here had better get used to living near apartments. The Developer is still patting himself on the back for the community’s first apartment venture, the Lofts at Brownwood, and you can bet you’ll see that concept repeated in the newer parts of the community south of State Road 44. In fact, he’s already seeking amendments to development orders for the southern end of the community that will contain that same “multi-family” designation and likely result in new apartment units scattered throughout the community.

Third – and perhaps most disturbing – is the fact that the Morse Millennials apparently won’t be happy until they have killed the golden goose. Katie Belle’s was a special place to Schwartz and to just toss it aside in favor of apartments is a slap into the face to the founder who actually lived in the community, walked around and talked to his neighbors and listened to what they had to say.

We can only imagine what Morse would say if he were alive today. Those who knew him know apartments weren’t on his radar and we can’t fathom him ever allowing them to be.

But what we can imagine is him quietly shaking his head with a big “no.” And we can see him reminding his misguided grandchildren that the taste of the roast is determined by the handshake of the host, not their desires to cheapen the nation’s premier retirement community with apartments in order to line their pockets with huge wads of cash.

Related Articles

Opinions

Traffic control

Columnist Barry Evans looks at the evolution of the traffic signal and he wonders out loud why traffic engineers in Sumter County are so left-turn oriented.
Read more
Opinions

AARP poll shows Floridians have faith in voting by mail

Despite partisan in-fighting over election methods, voting by mail remains the most popular choice of voting methods in the Nov. 3 elections, according to an AARP Florida/Florida Politics poll.
Read more
Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

First Lady Melania Trump is ready to show off the White House again. Congressman Daniel Webster has details, including a link where you can sign up for your tour.
Read more
Health

Benefits of more activity

Dr. Gabe Mirkin says that a key to prolonging your life and preventing disease is to keep on moving. He's got a look at the science to back up that theory.
Read more
Health

Chadwick Boseman of ‘The Black Panther’ loses battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman of "The Black Panther" fame has lost his battle with colon cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of this talented actor who has been lost at such a young age.
Read more
Opinions

Why I voted the way that I did on the Hacienda agenda item

Amenity Authority Committee member Carl Bell, writing in an Opinion piece, explains his vote last month on Hacienda Hills.
Read more
Opinions

Gov. DeSantis has proven to be inept at handling COVID-19 crisis

Gov. Ron DeSantis has done a deplorable job of handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the sooner he realizes it, the better off Floridians will be.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials

There’s no other way to say it: Villages Founder Harold Schwartz would roll over in his grave if he knew his great-grandchildren – the Morse Millennials – were about to inundate his beloved retirement community with apartments.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager convicted of fraud found in violation of deed compliance

A Villager convicted of fraud has been found in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds at her home in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What Donald Trump’s re-election will mean for Social Security and Medicare

A reader from Wildwood, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his prediction of what President Trump will do to Social Security and Medicare if he is re-elected.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Now is the time to panic

A Village of Tall Trees resident contends that “now is the time to panic,” when it comes to COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested after allegedly switching pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys

A suspected thief was  arrested after allegedly switching a pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,244FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,627FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
86.3 ° F
88 °
85 °
70 %
4.2mph
75 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
88 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment