Ronald J. Karpovich passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wed., September 2, 2020, at age 84. Ron moved to The Villages, FL in 1999 from New Milford, CT where he retired from Eagle Pencil Co. (AKA Berol) and Kimberly Clark.

Ron was born November 30, 1935 to Joseph and Mary Karpovich in Shenandoah, PA. He is survived by his wife Ruth; children Stephen Karpovich and Rosemary Karpovich both of The Villages, FL, and Deanna Karpovich of Summerfield, FL; grandchildren Chelsea Boyd of Woodbury, CT, Camden Boyd, Active Duty Navy, Camp LeJeune, NC, and Trenton Ross of Summerfield, FL; great-grandchildren Avery and Arlo Pyle of Woodbury, CT; brothers, Henry Karr of Lakeland, FL, John (Jack) Karpovich and Daniel Karpovich, both of Shenandoah, PA, and Robert Karpovich of Dothan, AL; sisters, Regina Karpovich of Shenandoah, and Sr. Marilyn Karpovich of Lemont, IL. He is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Leonard, Leon, and Thomas Karpovich, and sisters, Arlene and Anna Mae Karpovich.

There will be a private memorial service at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. If you would like to make a donation in Ron’s memory, please send to the Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches, 9291 US-90, Live Oak, FL 32060.