Saturday, September 12, 2020
86.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Ronald J. Karpovich

Staff Report

Ronald J. Karpovich passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wed., September 2, 2020, at age 84.  Ron moved to The Villages, FL in 1999 from New Milford, CT where he retired from Eagle Pencil Co. (AKA Berol) and Kimberly Clark.

Ron was born November 30, 1935 to Joseph and Mary Karpovich in Shenandoah, PA.  He is survived by his wife Ruth; children Stephen Karpovich and Rosemary Karpovich both of The Villages, FL, and Deanna Karpovich  of Summerfield, FL; grandchildren Chelsea Boyd of Woodbury, CT, Camden Boyd, Active Duty Navy, Camp LeJeune, NC, and Trenton Ross of Summerfield, FL; great-grandchildren Avery and Arlo Pyle of Woodbury, CT; brothers, Henry Karr of Lakeland, FL, John (Jack) Karpovich and Daniel Karpovich, both of Shenandoah, PA, and Robert Karpovich of Dothan, AL; sisters, Regina Karpovich of Shenandoah, and Sr. Marilyn Karpovich of Lemont, IL.  He is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Leonard, Leon, and Thomas Karpovich, and sisters, Arlene and Anna Mae Karpovich.

There will be a private memorial service at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.  If you would like to make a donation in Ron’s memory, please send to the Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches, 9291 US-90, Live Oak, FL  32060.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Nancy Marie Huddleston

Nancy Huddleston and her husband, Ralph, settled in the Del Webb Spruce Creek Country Club Community and enjoyed the holiday dinner dances and working out in the fitness center.
Read more
Obituaries

Lucille Earl

Lucy Earl enjoyed cooking, traveling, and the Jersey Shore
Read more
Obituaries

Dean V. Dannewitz

Dean Dannewitz was a licensed private pilot with his own plane. He was an avid researcher of genealogy for over 40 years and volunteered multiple hours with Ancestry Online.
Read more
Obituaries

James Nelson Keyse

James Keyse, of The Villages, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sept. 9 at the age of 82.
Read more
Obituaries

Frances D. Wido

Frances Wido lived in Dale City, Va., prior to moving to The Villages, FL.
Read more
Obituaries

Norman Thomas Brown

Norman Brown was an avid golfer and painter. He was a fan of All Notre Dame, White Sox and his beloved Blackhawks.
Read more
Obituaries

Avery Gordon Rutherford

Avery Rutherford attended Wildwood High School (class of 1949), where he enjoyed playing on the basketball and football teams. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War, from 1951 until 1954, aboard the USS Gurke (DD-783).
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Welcome to The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident offers a “welcome” to New Yorkers and other northerners fleeing to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials

There’s no other way to say it: Villages Founder Harold Schwartz would roll over in his grave if he knew his great-grandchildren – the Morse Millennials – were about to inundate his beloved retirement community with apartments.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager convicted of fraud found in violation of deed compliance

A Villager convicted of fraud has been found in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds at her home in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Welcome to The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident offers a “welcome” to New Yorkers and other northerners fleeing to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What Donald Trump’s re-election will mean for Social Security and Medicare

A reader from Wildwood, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his prediction of what President Trump will do to Social Security and Medicare if he is re-elected.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested after allegedly switching pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys

A suspected thief was  arrested after allegedly switching a pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,244FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,627FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
86.3 ° F
88 °
85 °
70 %
4.2mph
75 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
88 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment