Sept. 16 an important date for homeowners’ bonds in The Villages

Property owners in The Villages can prepay their bond principal balance in full by check or money order at any time of the year. However, a resident is not required to pay off their bond. If not paid in full, the bond will continue to be annually assessed on the county’s property tax bill.

If a resident pays off their bond anytime from now until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 the payoff amount will be adjusted for the full interest amount paid on the November 2020 tax bill.

If you choose to pay your bond off in full during this time, you will have one last bond assessment on your November 2020 tax bill. The tax bill must be paid in full.

To obtain a bond payoff amount or for other questions, contact the Bond Office at 751-3900.

All Bond amortization schedules are available on the District’s website: www.DistrictGov.org. Click on the quick link to Residential Bond Assessment Information.

Even when the bond is paid in full, there will continue to be an annual maintenance assessment on your county’s property tax bill which pays for ongoing costs to maintain the infrastructure of your District.