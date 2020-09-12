Shoplifting suspect arrested at Target has history of theft in The Villages

A shoplifting suspect arrested at Target at Rolling Acres Road has a history of theft in The Villages.

Danielle Devereaux, 45, of Anthony, was arrested Thursday after she allegedly attempted to leave the store with $359 worth of merchandise hidden under her purse on the child seat are of the shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A loss prevention officer stopped Devereaux and escorted her to an office where a search of her purse turned up methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

She was arrested on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

The former Summerfield resident had been arrested in 2015 after she fled Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages with stolen Ralph Lauren Polo men’s boxer briefs and Anne Klein jewelry. She fled to the nearby Wendy’s restaurant and hid in a bathroom. She was on probation in North Carolina at the time of that arrest.