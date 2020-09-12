Saturday, September 12, 2020
77.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

The Villages’ town squares still silent while live music thrives at Fenney

Larry D. Croom

Live entertainment can be found in The Villages amid the COVID-19 pandemic but to the dismay of many residents, it’s not at any of the three town squares.

What is likely unknown to many Villagers is that live entertainment is taking place on a daily basis at the food truck area near the Village of Fenney. In fact, one of the food truck vendors, Edna’s Provisions & Vittles, even has a detailed schedule posted on its website of who will be performing at the Edna’s on the Green pavilion, which is located near the Cattail Recreation Center in the Village of Marsh Bend where the food trucks are parked.

Live entertainment acts have returned to The Villages amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Edna’s on the Green pavilion near the Village of Fenney. But many Villagers have expressed frustration that live entertainment still hasn’t returned to the town squares, two of which – Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood – receive partial funding from Sumter County’s tourism tax.

The schedules include some notable names in local entertainment, such as the always popular Scooter the DJ, Johnny Wild & The Delights, Dale Stumbo, Joe Hand, Joe Beddia The Godfather and The Villages German Band, to name a few. The acts perform in three-hour blocks at various times, with the majority being from 3-6 p.m.

The live entertainment apparently has been blessed by the powers-that-be in the mega-retirement community, as The Villages website touts Edna’s on the Green as the “newest, coolest place for food and fun.” The site encourages residents to bring their friends for lunch and dinner and “enjoy great food truck fare, live music and special events all day long.”

It’s unclear why the live acts are permitted to perform at the food truck pavilion while entertainment at all three town squares remains on hiatus. Those popular venues were built to handle larger-scale performances but now seem to have taken a backseat to the food truck area as the preferred place for live acts to perform.

It’s also unclear who is paying for the various acts that are performing at Edna’s on the Green. Scooter the DJ typically earns in excess of $1,000 when he performs at the town squares, while Johnny Wild & The Delights will pull in more than $1,500. It would seem unrealistic that food truck vendors who sell relatively cheap meals would be able to foot a daily entertainment bill, which leads to questions about whether or not Villages entertainment dollars are being used to fund the live acts while the town squares remain dormant – an issue that clearly is affecting some businesses. For instance, Katie Belle’s, Demshars and TooJay’s Deli all have closed in Spanish Springs, with each citing the shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 crisis as part of the problem.

The always popular Scooter the DJ has been entertaining crowds at the non-golf-cart-accessible Edna’s on the Green pavilion in the Village of Marsh Bend.

Businesses that have opened in each of the town squares were sold a bill of goods that included live entertainment when they signed on the dotted line for high-priced leases, which makes the whole idea of driving Villagers to Edna’s on the Green – 16 miles from Spanish Springs Town Square, 12 miles from Lake Sumter Landing, seven miles from Brownwood and again, not accessible by golf cart – seem completely out of character for a community that has spent decades and millions of dollars on advertisements touting itself as golf-cart friendly.

It also remains unclear if any of the tourism tax money The Villages receives from Sumter County is being used to fund the food truck entertainment venture. The Villages has continued to receive the money for entertainment at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood despite it being shut down since March, so some have questioned where and if that money currently is being spent.

Also, despite the ongoing pandemic, Sumter County commissioners voted recently to provide The Villages with another $120,000 to continue funding entertainment at those two town squares. That money doesn’t pay for acts at Spanish Springs Town Square because it’s located in Lake County. And there are plenty of questions marks surrounding the future of entertainment at that troubled square – the oldest of the three – as the Developer is seeking to inundate the area with apartments in the shuttered Katie Belle’s, on the second floors of commercial buildings and at the nearby site of the former Hacienda Hills Country Club.

Meanwhile, many Villagers have been asking the Developer to bring back entertainment at the squares so they can continue to enjoy their favorite acts and the lifestyle they paid dearly for when they became residents. Many have written letters to Villages-News to express their views. Some of those include:

  • Jeremiah Riordan, of the Village of Collier, offered a detailed plan of how to reopen the squares amid the pandemic with everything from starting with one square at a time to keeping the outside bar huts closed to reduced seating and dance spaces to constant announcements from entertainers about the importance of social distancing.
  • John Field, of the Village of St. Charles, encouraged the reopening of the squares “as soon as possible,’ saying the COVID-19 virus “is no worse than the flu.”
  • Karen Capestrain, of the Village of Country Club Hills, also compared the virus to the flu. She said those with strong immune systems will suffer a mild case of the virus and those with underlying health conditions should “stay home.”
  • Frank Popeleski, of the Village of Chatham, said it’s time to open all three squares. He said Villagers have been following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it’s “time to return to living normal.”
  • Dave Dupas, of the Village of Santo Domingo, pointed out that the town squares are open-air venues – experts have said the virus is more likely to spread in enclosed spaces – and social distancing measures could be put in place such as reduced seating and rules prohibiting residents from bringing their own chairs.

Dale Stumbo has been a popular act at the Edna’s on the Green pavilion in the southern section of The Villages.

As local entertainers also continue to perform at restaurants like the Fenney Grill, Cody’s Original Roadhouse, City Fire, Margarita Republic, Amerikanos and Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill, to name a few, there have been signs of life at the bar huts in Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. In late August, a crew from Coca-Cola was working in the huts, replacing beverage dispensers.

Plexiglass partitions also had been installed – a measure aimed at separating the bartenders from customers – and the Market Square drink huts were stocked with multiple bottles of liquor.

But The Villages Entertainment Department still hasn’t released any information on reopening the town squares. Instead, it’s website contains an old message that reads: “We know you’re all anxiously awaiting the return of nightly entertainment on the squares. While we’re taking a brief intermission break to ensure the safety of our patrons, please rest assured the bands will take the stage and the drinks will flow again on the squares soon.”

Related Articles

Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.
Read more
Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Read more
News

Sept. 16 an important date for homeowners’ bonds in The Villages

Did you know Sept. 16 is an important date for homeowners’ bonds in The Villages?
Read more
Crime

Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifting suspect arrested at Target has history of theft in The Villages

A shoplifting suspect arrested at Target at Rolling Acres Road has a history of theft in The Villages.
Read more
Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
News

Villagers for Veterans annual gala to help fund all-women Villages Honor Flight

Villagers for Veterans is gearing up for its annual Orchid Gala, which this year will pay tribute to female veterans.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.
Read more
Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Was $5.8 million no-bid contract in best interests of Sumter County taxpayers?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident attended a Sumter County Commission last week and asked some pointed questions about a $5.8 million no-bid contract inked with a friend of the Morse family. Her questions were not answered by commissioners. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials

There’s no other way to say it: Villages Founder Harold Schwartz would roll over in his grave if he knew his great-grandchildren – the Morse Millennials – were about to inundate his beloved retirement community with apartments.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages’ town squares still silent while live music thrives at Fenney

Live entertainment can be found in The Villages amid the COVID-19 pandemic but to the dismay of many residents, it’s not at any of the three town squares. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has the story.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.
Read more
Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Was $5.8 million no-bid contract in best interests of Sumter County taxpayers?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident attended a Sumter County Commission last week and asked some pointed questions about a $5.8 million no-bid contract inked with a friend of the Morse family. Her questions were not answered by commissioners. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sacrificing our quality of life for profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says “broken promises” sums up the Developer’s action over the past five years.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Welcome to The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident offers a “welcome” to New Yorkers and other northerners fleeing to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifting suspect arrested at Target has history of theft in The Villages

A shoplifting suspect arrested at Target at Rolling Acres Road has a history of theft in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking public’s help in nabbing box fan bandit

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a thief who recently stole a box fan from a local discount store.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,251FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,628FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
77.1 ° F
78.8 °
75.2 °
88 %
3.5mph
1 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment