Villagers for Veterans annual gala to help fund all-women Villages Honor Flight

Villagers for Veterans is gearing up for its annual Orchid Gala, which this year will pay tribute to female veterans.

The event, which will be the sixth put on by the group, will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Belle Glade Country Club. It also will serve as a fundraiser for an upcoming all-women Villages Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The gala will last from 6-9 p.m. Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Marie Bogdonoff, president of Villagers for Veterans.

“Women have served in the military since the creation of our remarkable nation, even when they had to disguise themselves to do so,” Bogdonoff said. “And even today, gender continues to play a significant role in how women are recognized and portrayed.”

Retired Army Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis Wilson will deliver the keynote address at the event. She serves as president of the nation’s first and only national memorial honoring military women, the Women in Military Service For America Memorial. Wilson will talk about her 37-plus years of military experience, as well as her tireless efforts to honor the 3 million-plus women who have worn the uniforms of the various branches of service.

Entertainment for the luau-themed evening will be provided by the popular Hollywood and the Tropix. Polynesian dancers also will deliver a hula performance.

Tickets are $50 per person with a full-plated dinner included. There also will be a cash bar and a basket raffle. All proceeds will go to the all-women Honor Flight. To purchase tickets, call (516)-220-5068 or visit villagersforveterans.org.