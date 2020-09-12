Saturday, September 12, 2020
Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’d like to welcome to The Villages all the folks who are fleeing the sad state of New York and other northeastern communities. I understand why you are coming here.  You want to take advantage of our “no state income tax”, our lower property taxes, and the many other freedoms we enjoy.
We can enjoy these things because of our conservative political leaders and how this state has been governed.
If, on the other hand, you want to bring with you the liberal attitudes that caused you to move down here in the first place, then I for one would be just as happy if you would stay up there with your liberal friends.
Isn’t it ironic that AOC’s mother fled to Florida to escape New York’s high taxes? I wonder who she will vote for?

Dave Ananias
Village of Mallory Square

 

