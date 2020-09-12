Wildwood police seeking public’s help in nabbing box fan bandit

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a thief who recently stole a box fan from a local discount store.

Police say the man, pictured at right, entered the Dollar General store at 629 S. Main St. on Sept. 1 and took the fan without paying for it. The man was described as a black male with a thick build and long black hair pulled to the back. He was believed to be between the ages of 18-25 and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, black shorts and black-and-white flip flops.

Anyone with information about the crime or the man is asked to contact Det. Adam Barker in the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 661-6520 or by email at abarker@wildwood-fl.gov. Those wishing to make anonymous tips can contact Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).