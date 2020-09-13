6 more local residents lose battle with COVID-19 as Florida adds 2,423 cases

Six more local residents have become victims of COVID-19 as the tri-county area added 65 cases and the state saw a jump of 2,423 positive results.

All of the latest fatalities were Marion County residents. They were identified Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:

75-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 17;

86-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 19;

77-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 20;

75-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 26;

80-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 27; and

78-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 28.

No new positive results were reported in The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) on Sunday, where a total of 578 cases have been identified. But 11 others were reported in areas just outside the mega-retirement community. Those include:

Leesburg up five for a total of 1,156;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 271;

Wildwood up one for a total of 395;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 141; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 355.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,103 cases – an increase of two from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,104 men, 977 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 193 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 467 in correctional facilities. There have been 60 deaths and 234 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 544 cases. Besides those in Wildwood mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (377), Bushnell (282, 137 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 34 staff members), Oxford (119), Webster (83), Lake Panasoffkee (81), Center Hill (48), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 332 cases among 229 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 18,295 – increase of 65

Men: 8,002

Women: 10,019

Non-residents: 73

People listed as unknown: 201

Deaths: 450

Hospitalizations: 1,600

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,046 – increase of 25

Men: 3,258

Women: 3,605

Non-residents: 47

People listed as unknown: 136

Cases in long-term care facilities: 511

Cases in correctional facilities: 165

Deaths: 147

Hospitalizations: 501

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,758), Leesburg (1,156), Tavares (723), Eustis (557) and Mount Dora (549). The Villages is reporting 29 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,146 – increase of 38

Men: 3,640

Women: 5,437

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 52

Cases in long-term care facilities: 916

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,208

Deaths: 243

Hospitalizations: 865

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,165), Summerfield (355), Belleview (335), Dunnellon (302) and Citra (173). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,416 cases have been reported among inmates (1,317) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 663,994 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,423 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 656,485 are residents. A total of 43,481 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,605 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,764 deaths and 41,297 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.