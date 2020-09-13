Sunday, September 13, 2020
78 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

6 more local residents lose battle with COVID-19 as Florida adds 2,423 cases

Larry D. Croom

Six more local residents have become victims of COVID-19 as the tri-county area added 65 cases and the state saw a jump of 2,423 positive results.

All of the latest fatalities were Marion County residents. They were identified Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 75-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 17;
  • 86-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 19;
  • 77-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 20;
  • 75-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 26;
  • 80-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 27; and
  • 78-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 28.

No new positive results were reported in The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) on Sunday, where a total of 578 cases have been identified. But 11 others were reported in areas just outside the mega-retirement community. Those include:

  • Leesburg up five for a total of 1,156;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 271;
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 395;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 141; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 355.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,103 cases – an increase of two from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,104 men, 977 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 193 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 467 in correctional facilities. There have been 60 deaths and 234 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 544 cases. Besides those in Wildwood mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (377), Bushnell (282, 137 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 34 staff members), Oxford (119), Webster (83), Lake Panasoffkee (81), Center Hill (48), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 332 cases among 229 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 18,295 – increase of 65
  • Men: 8,002
  • Women: 10,019
  • Non-residents: 73
  • People listed as unknown: 201
  • Deaths: 450
  • Hospitalizations: 1,600

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,046 – increase of 25
  • Men: 3,258
  • Women: 3,605
  • Non-residents: 47
  • People listed as unknown: 136
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 511
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 165
  • Deaths: 147
  • Hospitalizations: 501
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,758), Leesburg (1,156), Tavares (723), Eustis (557) and Mount Dora (549). The Villages is reporting 29 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,146 – increase of 38
  • Men: 3,640
  • Women: 5,437
  • Non-residents: 17
  • People listed as unknown: 52
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 916
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,208
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 865
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,165), Summerfield (355), Belleview (335), Dunnellon (302) and Citra (173). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,416 cases have been reported among inmates (1,317) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 663,994 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,423 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 656,485 are residents. A total of 43,481 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,605 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,764 deaths and 41,297 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

Related Articles

Health

Bar and breweries reopening despite massive increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing bars and breweries to open back up at 50 percent capacity on Monday despite the fact that Florida is showing a 1,030 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since he greenlighted Phase Two of his reopening plan less than three and a half months ago.
Read more
News

Defeated Sumter commissioner transfers nearly $10,000 in campaign money to GOP

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has transferred nearly $10,000 in leftover cash in his campaign warchest to the GOP.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Crime

Nasty tiff with gal pal over Facebook post lands Summerfield man in jail

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday night after an altercation with his lady friend over a social media post.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man free on bond in homicide case jailed after latest gun incident

A Wildwood man free on bond in an attempted homicide case is back behind bars after a new incident involving an alleged firearm threat.
Read more
Entertainment

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Dollars for Scholars’ annual fundraising show

Dollar for Scholars has been forced to cancel November’s “Starry Starry 2020” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
News

The Villages’ town squares still silent while live music thrives at Fenney

Live entertainment can be found in The Villages amid the COVID-19 pandemic but to the dismay of many residents, it’s not at any of the three town squares. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has the story.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

6 more local residents lose battle with COVID-19 as Florida adds 2,423 cases

Six more local residents have become victims of COVID-19 as the tri-county area added 65 cases and the state saw a jump of 2,423 positive results.
Read more
News

Defeated Sumter commissioner transfers nearly $10,000 in campaign money to GOP

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has transferred nearly $10,000 in leftover cash in his campaign warchest to the GOP.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Family of Raccoons Having a Snack on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course

This family of raccoons was having a snack next to Hole #9 on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Political signs and flags are not ‘content neutral’

A Village of Pine Hills resident made a call about political flags flying in The Villages. The answer he got was “ridiculous.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Don’t believe ‘sky-is-falling’ reporting from AP on Greenland’s ice

Columnist John Shewchuk warns that we should not believe the "sky-is-falling" reporting from the Associated Press on Greenland’s ice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Bar and breweries reopening despite massive increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing bars and breweries to open back up at 50 percent capacity on Monday despite the fact that Florida is showing a 1,030 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since he greenlighted Phase Two of his reopening plan less than three and a half months ago.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents lose battle with COVID-19 as Florida adds 2,423 cases

Six more local residents have become victims of COVID-19 as the tri-county area added 65 cases and the state saw a jump of 2,423 positive results.
Read more
News

Defeated Sumter commissioner transfers nearly $10,000 in campaign money to GOP

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has transferred nearly $10,000 in leftover cash in his campaign warchest to the GOP.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Political signs and flags are not ‘content neutral’

A Village of Pine Hills resident made a call about political flags flying in The Villages. The answer he got was “ridiculous.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County Commission’s $5.8 million no bid contract should be investigated

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident weighs in on a $5.8 million no bid contract handed out last week by the Sumter County Commission.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bad Parking makes it difficult for the wheelchair bound

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Bad Parking isn’t funny. She has a husband who is wheelchair bound and she isn’t laughing.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Crime

Nasty tiff with gal pal over Facebook post lands Summerfield man in jail

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday night after an altercation with his lady friend over a social media post.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man free on bond in homicide case jailed after latest gun incident

A Wildwood man free on bond in an attempted homicide case is back behind bars after a new incident involving an alleged firearm threat.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,258FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,627FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
78 ° F
79 °
77 °
94 %
2.5mph
75 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
90 °
Thu
91 °
Fri
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment