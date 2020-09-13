6 more local residents lose battle with COVID-19 as Florida adds 2,423 cases

Six more local residents have become victims of COVID-19 as the tri-county area added 65 cases and the state saw a jump of 2,423 positive results.
All of the latest fatalities were Marion County residents. They were identified Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:
- 75-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 17;
- 86-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 19;
- 77-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 20;
- 75-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 26;
- 80-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 27; and
- 78-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 28.
No new positive results were reported in The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) on Sunday, where a total of 578 cases have been identified. But 11 others were reported in areas just outside the mega-retirement community. Those include:
- Leesburg up five for a total of 1,156;
- Lady Lake up three for a total of 271;
- Wildwood up one for a total of 395;
- Fruitland Park up one for a total of 141; and
- Summerfield up one for a total of 355.
Sumter County is now reporting 2,103 cases – an increase of two from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,104 men, 977 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 193 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 467 in correctional facilities. There have been 60 deaths and 234 people treated in area hospitals.
The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 544 cases. Besides those in Wildwood mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (377), Bushnell (282, 137 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 34 staff members), Oxford (119), Webster (83), Lake Panasoffkee (81), Center Hill (48), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 332 cases among 229 inmates and 103 staff members.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 18,295 – increase of 65
- Men: 8,002
- Women: 10,019
- Non-residents: 73
- People listed as unknown: 201
- Deaths: 450
- Hospitalizations: 1,600
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 7,046 – increase of 25
- Men: 3,258
- Women: 3,605
- Non-residents: 47
- People listed as unknown: 136
- Cases in long-term care facilities: 511
- Cases in correctional facilities: 165
- Deaths: 147
- Hospitalizations: 501
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,758), Leesburg (1,156), Tavares (723), Eustis (557) and Mount Dora (549). The Villages is reporting 29 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 9,146 – increase of 38
- Men: 3,640
- Women: 5,437
- Non-residents: 17
- People listed as unknown: 52
- Cases in long-term care facilities: 916
- Cases in correctional facilities: 2,208
- Deaths: 243
- Hospitalizations: 865
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,165), Summerfield (355), Belleview (335), Dunnellon (302) and Citra (173). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,416 cases have been reported among inmates (1,317) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.
All told, Florida is reporting 663,994 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,423 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 656,485 are residents. A total of 43,481 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,605 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,764 deaths and 41,297 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.