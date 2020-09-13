Bad Parking makes it difficult for the wheelchair bound

To the Editor:

To the inconsiderate people parking in striped handicapped parking spaces – it is illegal! Do you even know why those lines are there? Or do you know, and just don’t care, because you are lazy?

My husband is wheelchair bound. Those stripped spaces are there for people in this kind of situation. Our van’s door opens, a ramp comes out and drops down so he can roll out. If you are also handicapped and parking in those stripped spaces, shame on you … you, of all people, should know better!

Betty Burkey

Village of Santo Domingo