Bad Parking makes it difficult for the wheelchair bound

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To the inconsiderate people parking in striped handicapped parking spaces – it is illegal! Do you even know why those lines are there? Or do you know, and just don’t care, because you are lazy?
My husband is wheelchair bound. Those stripped spaces are there for people in this kind of situation. Our van’s door opens, a ramp comes out and drops down so he can roll out. If you are also handicapped and parking in those stripped spaces, shame on you … you, of all people, should know better!

Betty Burkey
Village of Santo Domingo

 

Was $5.8 million no-bid contract in best interests of Sumter County taxpayers?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident attended a Sumter County Commission meeting last week and asked some pointed questions about a $5.8 million no-bid contract inked with a friend of the Morse family. Her questions were not answered by commissioners. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Sacrificing our quality of life for profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says “broken promises” sums up the Developer’s action over the past five years.
Welcome to The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident offers a “welcome” to New Yorkers and other northerners fleeing to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
What Donald Trump’s re-election will mean for Social Security and Medicare

A reader from Wildwood, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his prediction of what President Trump will do to Social Security and Medicare if he is re-elected.
Now is the time to panic

A Village of Tall Trees resident contends that “now is the time to panic,” when it comes to COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Trump was meant for better things

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the “jealously” of a previous letter writer over President Trump’s commitment to this country.
9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.
3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Don’t believe ‘sky-is-falling’ reporting from AP on Greenland’s ice

Columnist John Shewchuk warns that we should not believe the "sky-is-falling" reporting from the Associated Press on Greenland’s ice.
The Villages’ town squares still silent while live music thrives at Fenney

Live entertainment can be found in The Villages amid the COVID-19 pandemic but to the dismay of many residents, it’s not at any of the three town squares. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has the story.
9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.
3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Was $5.8 million no-bid contract in best interests of Sumter County taxpayers?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident attended a Sumter County Commission meeting last week and asked some pointed questions about a $5.8 million no-bid contract inked with a friend of the Morse family. Her questions were not answered by commissioners. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Sacrificing our quality of life for profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says “broken promises” sums up the Developer’s action over the past five years.
Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Shoplifting suspect arrested at Target has history of theft in The Villages

A shoplifting suspect arrested at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza has a history of theft in The Villages.
Wildwood police seeking public’s help in nabbing box fan bandit

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a thief who recently stole a box fan from a local discount store.
